We all need reading material while we’re sheltering in place.

So, you can mark your calendar for two popular annual book sales coming up in September in Lancaster County — the Elizabethtown Public Library Book Sale and the Bookworm Frolic.

Elizabethtown Public Library Book Sale

The Friends of Elizabethtown Public Library will hold its annual book sale from Sept. 8 through 19 in the lower level of the library, 10 S. Market St., Elizabethtown.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer tables than usual will be used to allow better social distancing between customers, according to a news release.

So, when books are sold and space becomes available on the tables, new books will be added.

A limited number of customers will be allowed in the sale room at the same time, based on current state guidance for mitigation of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the release said.

All customers and volunteers are required to wear masks, and customers are encouraged to bring their own bags or boxes. Customers will count and package their own purchases this year.

This is the volunteer friends group’s major annual fundraising event to benefit the Elizabethtown Public Library.

Used books including children’s fiction, romance, history, biography and cookbooks, will be available. The sale also features DVDs, CDs, video games and sheet music.

There’s no preview night this year. Sale dates and times are:

• Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 9-11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help run the sale. Sign up for a slot online at: bit.ly/EtownLibrarySaleSignup.

Bookworm Frolic

The Mini Bookworm Frolic used-book sale will be held Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 17-19, at the Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road.

Hours for the sale are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 17 and 18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

Books will be for sale both inside the historical society building and outside under a tent, according to a news release.

Those attending the sale must wear masks and observe safe social distancing, the release said.

The sale features popular categories of books, including history, biography, children’s books and Christian fiction.

Hardback books are $3 and paperbacks are $1.50.

On Saturday, books are half-price, or customers can fill a box for $12.

Payments by credit card, cash or check will be accepted. Proceeds from the sale benefit the historical society’s nonprofit educational mission.

For more information, visit lmhs.org/events.