The Lancaster Book ReSort will reopen Monday to accept donations of gently used books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records.

The ReSort at 225 N. Marshall St., which is operated by the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library, will be open and staffed by volunteers from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Items must be bagged or boxed; there’s a donation limit of 10 boxes or bags per person. Items should be brought to the Book ReSort’s back door, off Fulton Street.

Sales of these items at the library’s used book stores and book sales raise money for the Lancaster library.

Donors should not leave items at the ReSort when it’s closed, or take books to the Lancaster or Mountville branches of the library.

For more information, visit the Book ReSort website at lancasterpubliclibrary.org/book-donations.

The ReSort has been closed for several weeks because the warehouse had become full of donations.

The Book ReSort cannot accept music cassettes, encyclopedia sets from before 2000, magazines, Reader’s Digest condensed books or VHS tapes.

