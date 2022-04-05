After several months away, bluegrass band Colebrook Road is back and live in Lancaster city this Friday.

The 2021 Central Pennsylvania Music Award "Best Bluegrass Band" will perform an album release show this Friday, April 8, at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 7 p.m., and Colebrook Road will start its first of two sets at 8 p.m.

In a testament to the COVID-19 virus' impact on time, Colebrook Road released its' most recent album, "Hindsight is 2020," in October of 2021 and is now releasing the album on vinyl and CD in April of 2022. Vinyl will be $25 at the show.

For more information on this and other events at Zoetropolis, visit zoetropolis.com.