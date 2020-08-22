Locals who win at Lancaster County fairs qualify to compete at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Debra Martin Berkoski of Conestoga won first place for these thumbprints at the 2019 Farm Show. Here’s the recipe:

Thumbprint cookies

Makes: 20

Ingredients:

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup shortening

1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 egg, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup all-purpose flour

Pinch salt

1 cup walnuts, finely chopped

raspberry jam, seedless

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Cream butter, shortening and brown sugar until fluffy. Add egg yolk and vanilla. Set egg white aside in a small bowl.

3. Combine flour and salt and add in a little at a time until incorporated.

4. Divide dough into 20 pieces and roll into balls. Beat egg white in a small bowl. Dip each cookie dough ball in the egg whites and then into the nuts, pressing to adhere.

5. Place each ball of dough about 2 inches apart. Using the end of a spoon or your thumb, make an indentation in each cookie. Seal any cracks that form on the sides. Freeze for 15-20 minutes.

6. Bake 16-18 minutes or until set. Remove from the oven and use the back of a 1/2 teaspoon to press the indents again if needed.

7. Fill indents with jam. Cool completely.

Note: Pecans can be substituted for walnuts.

