Looking for a concert this fall or winter in central Pennsylvania?

There are plenty of choices, from Blue Oyster Cult to New Found Glory, Doo Wop to Disturbed, Elvis Costello to Lake Street Dive.

Concert venues include Hershey Theatre, American Music Theatre, the Appell Center in York, Hershey's Giant Center, Maple Grove Raceway, Whitaker Center in Harrisburg, Pullo Center in York and the Chameleon Club.

Let us know which concerts you're looking forward to in the comments below.

September 21: The Leroy Van Dyke Country Gold Tour

Van Dyke will be joined by Leona Williams, Mandy Barnett, Narvel Felts, Darrell McCall and the Malpass Brothers in this afternoon country music extravaganza.

More information:

Price $59

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 3 p.m.

September 22: Three Dog Night

"Mama Told Me (Not to Come)," "Joy to the World" and "One" are just a few of Three Dog Night's most recognizable songs.

More information:

Price: $56

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7 p.m.

September 25: Darlingside

Darlingside has been heralded by NPR as an "exiquisitely-arranged, literary-minded, baroque folk-pop" band from Boston.

More information:

Price: $29

Venue: Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George Street, York

Time: 7:30 p.m.

September 28: Fall Doo Wop Cavalcade

The harmony-rich show will feature performances by The Duprees, Charlie Thomas's Drifters, Jay Siegel's Tokens, Dennis Tufano (the voice of the Buckinghams), the Marcels and Little Peggy March.

More information:

Price: $48

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster

Time: 7:30 p.m.

October 3: An Evening with Chris Botti

Chris Botti is a Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer. He has performed alongside the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, Frank Sinatra, Sting, Barbra Streisand and more.

More information:

Price: $52.63

Venue: Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George Street, York

Time: 7:30 p.m.

October 4: Disturbed

Grammy-nominated rock band Disturbed will bring its "Evolution Tour" to Hershey this fall.

Disturbed formed in Chicago in 1994. Its popular songs include "Down With the Sickness," "The Sound of Silence" and "The Light." "Evolution" is its eighth studio album.

More information:

Price: $49.50

Venue: Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Dr., Hershey

Time: 7:30 p.m.

October 9: Vince Gill

Gill has created a massive catalog of songs over his 40-year career, including tracks like 'When I Call Your Name," 'Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away" and "I Still Believe in You." His many awards include 20 Grammys, 18 CMA Awards and an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fall.

More information:

Price: $89 to $99

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7:30 p.m.

October 11: John Waite

Known for his Billboard Top 100 song "Missing You" that premiered in 1984, Waite will be bringing over three decades of musical experience to the Appell Center.

More information:

Price: $35

Venue: Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George Street, York

Time: 7:30 p.m.

October 13: I-105 WIOV-FM Fallfest

Chris Janson will headline the show at Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton on Sunday, Oct. 13. Previously, the concert was held at Overlook Community Campus in Manheim Township, and prior to that, at Long's Park. The show is hosted by Ephrata-based country radio station WIOV.

More information:

Price: $10

Venue: Maple Grove Raceway, 30 Stauffer Park Lane, Mohnton

Time: 11 a.m.

October 15: Lake Street Dive

Lake Street Dive formed in 2004 while its members were studying at Boston's New England Conservatory of Music.

The band released its seventh album "Free Yourself Up" in 2018. Lake Street Dive's songs include "You Go Down Smooth," "Bad Self Portraits" and "Good Kisser."

More information:

Price: $36.95 to 59.95

Venue: Whitaker Center, 222 Market Street, Harrisburg

Time: 7:30 p.m.

October 15: Switchfoot

Each stop on Switchfoot's tour includes two back-to-back sets. One will be a stripped-down, acoustic experience during which the band will tell stories behind its songs. The other will be a plugged-in rock concert. The extended sets will include the hits and plenty of deep cuts, according to a press release from Hershey Theatre.

More information:

Price: $39.85

Venue: Hershey Theatre, 15 E Caracas Avenue, Hershey

Time: 7:30 p.m.

October 19: Dar Williams

Dar Williams is a folk singer who has toured with the likes of Ani DiFranco, The Nields and Joan Baez, among others.

More information:

Price: $24

Venue: Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George Street, York

Time: 7:30 p.m.

October 20: Taylor Dayne

Pop singer Taylor Dayne will perform "Tell it to My Heart," "Love Will Lead You Back," "Prove Your Love" and more.

More information:

Price: $39

Venue: The Pullo Center, 1031 Edgecomb Avenue, York

Time: 7:30 p.m.

October 24: Ghost

The band's members are "Nameless Ghouls" and wear face-concealing costumes during live shows. Lead singer Tobias Forge has created an on-stage character named Cardinal Copia, whose appearance is a dark twist on the Catholic clergymen.

Ghost released its fourth studio album "Prequelle" in 2018. In 2016, Ghost won a Grammy for best metal performance for the song "Cirice." (Lancaster's own August Burns Red was nominated in the same category for "Identity.")

More information:

Price: $29.50

Venue: Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Dr., Hershey

Time: 7:30 p.m.

October 24: Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Costello became a household name in the late '70s with his breakout album "My Aim is True." His catalog of hits includes "Oliver's Army," "Pump it Up," and "I Can't Stand Up for Falling Down."

More information:

Price: $47.85

Venue: Hershey Theatre, 15 E Caracas Avenue, Hershey

Time: 7:30 p.m.

November 2: Black Violin

Wil B. and Kev Marcus team up with DJ SPS and Nat Stokes to create a blend of classical and hip-hop music.

More information:

Price: $24

Venue: Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George Street, York

Time: 7:30 p.m.

November 6: Slayer

Slayer formed in 1981 and has since become one of the most popular thrash metal bands in the world, often credited with defining the genre. The band's won two Grammy awards and garnered three other nominations.

More information:

Price: $35.35

Venue: Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Dr., Hershey

Time: 6 p.m.

November 20: New Found Glory and Hawthorne Heights

Pop-punkers New Found Glory and emo stalwarts Hawthorne Heights will be in town on Wednesday, Nov. 20, for a show at the Chameleon Club. New Found Glory played at the venue last in 2017 on a tour celebrating the band's seminal albums "Nothing Gold Can Stay" and "Sticks & Stones."

This time around, the band is touring behind the third volume of "From the Screen to the Stage," a series comprised of covers of songs from popular movie soundtracks.

More information:

Price: $25

Venue: Chameleon Club, 223 N. Water Street, Lancaster

Time: 6 p.m.

November 22: The Goo Goo Dolls

The band, known for hits like "Iris" and "Slide," will bring its "Miracle Pill Tour" to Hershey Theatre on Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. Philly punk rockers Beach Slang will open the show.

More information:

Price: $34.50

Venue: Hershey Theatre, 15 E Caracas Avenue, Hershey

Time: 8 p.m.

November 24: Straight No Chaser

The shows are part of the group's "Open Bar Tour" in support of its latest studio album, "One Shot." On the new record, Straight No Chaser puts its spin on Ricky Martin's "Livin La Vida Loca," Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way" and James Brown's "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag," among others.

More information:

Price: $39.50 and up

Venue: Hershey Theatre, 15 E Caracas Avenue, Hershey

Time: 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

December 8: The Ten Tenors

The male vocal group will perform classic and modern holiday songs, in addition to its year-round pop and rock favorites.

More information:

Price: $39

Venue: The Pullo Center, 1031 Edgecomb Avenue, York

Time: 7:30 p.m.

January 10: Under the Streetlamp

Under the Streetlamp gained a solid following after PBS started airing its concerts. The group was originally established in 2009 by members of a Chicago production of "Jersey Boys." The smooth harmonies and dance moves of that musical are carried through to Under the Streetlamp's live show today.

More information:

Price: $47

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 8 p.m.

January 17 to 19: Riverdance

The theatrical show combines a score of Irish music composed by Grammy-winner Bill Whelan with precise dance, high-quality lighting, stage design and costumes.

More information:

Price: $49 to $69

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: Times vary.

January 24: The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

"I do what I do so people can continue to enjoy the music of Johnny Cash over and over again," Shawn Barker says in a statement on his website. "For me there is no beating a live show and since we cannot see Johnny live anymore I am proud to be celebrating his music each and every time I go on stage."

More information:

Price: $26

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7:30 p.m.

January 25: The Elvis Birthday Bash

The Elvis Birthday Bash on January 25 features Scot Bruce and Mike Albert who perform as the younger and older Elvis, respectively. Albert has appeared on "Oprah" and "Inside Edition."

More information:

Price: $39

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

February 6: Refugee: The Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute Band

The band emulates Petty and the Heartbreakers in both sound and appearance. Refugee was requested by BB King's Blues Club in the wake of Petty's death for a tribute show.

More information:

Price: $32

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7:30 p.m.

February 7: Little River Band

Little River Band is known for songs like "Reminiscing," "Lonesome Loser," "Lady" and more. The late Glenn Frey of the Eagles once called the group "the best singing band in the world."

Little River Band will be joined by country rockers Pure Prairie League, known for songs like "Amie," "Still Right Here in My Heart" and "Falling In and Out of Love."

More information:

Price: $49 to $69

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7:30 p.m.

February 8: Blue Oyster Cult

Blue Oyster Cult was founded in Long Island, New York, in 1967. The current lineup includes original lead guitarist Buck Dharma, and longtime lead vocalist Eric Bloom, who joined in 1969. The band's rounded out by bassist Danny Miranda, keyboardist/rhythm guitarist Richie Castellano and drummer Jules Radino. The band is known for songs like "Burnin' for You," and "Don't Fear the Reaper."

More information:

Price: $29 to $49

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 8 p.m.

February 8: The music of Sam Cooke starring Bradd Marquis

This show celebrate the life and music of legendary soul singer Sam Cooke, complete with a big band.

More information:

Price: $25

Venue: The Pullo Center, 1031 Edgecomb Avenue, York

Time: 7:30 p.m.

February 21: 50's Dance Party

American Music Theatre will host "50's Dance Party: Featuring the Music of Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens." The show recreates the musicians' final tour and is endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson (The Big Bopper) estates.

More information:

Price: $30

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7:30 p.m.

February 28: Ricky Nelson Remembered

The late Ricky Nelson’s twin sons will perform some of their father's hit songs, including “Hello Mary Lou,” “Travelin’ Man,” and “Garden Party.” The show will include video footage of the Nelson family.

More information:

Price: $39

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7:30 p.m.

March 7: The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston

Singer Belinda Davids tributes Whitney Houston's musical legacy in this show.

More information:

Price: $28

Venue: The Pullo Center, 1031 Edgecomb Avenue, York

Time: 7:30 p.m.

March 13: Red Hot Chilli Pipers

The self-described "most famous bagpipe band on the planet" will perform in Hershey in 2020.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are nine pipers, guitarist, keyboard players and drummers who have degrees from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

The band fuses traditional Scottish music and modern rock and pop in a style it calls "bagrock."

More information: