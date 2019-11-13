Looking for a concert this fall or winter in central Pennsylvania?

There are plenty of choices, from Blue Oyster Cult to New Found Glory, Doo Wop to Disturbed, Elvis Costello to Lake Street Dive.

Concert venues include Hershey Theatre, American Music Theatre, the Appell Center in York, Hershey's Giant Center, Maple Grove Raceway, Whitaker Center in Harrisburg, Pullo Center in York and the Chameleon Club.

Let us know which concerts you're looking forward to in the comments below.

November 20: New Found Glory and Hawthorne Heights

Pop-punkers New Found Glory and emo stalwarts Hawthorne Heights will be in town on Wednesday, Nov. 20, for a show at the Chameleon Club. New Found Glory played at the venue last in 2017 on a tour celebrating the band's seminal albums "Nothing Gold Can Stay" and "Sticks & Stones."

This time around, the band is touring behind the third volume of "From the Screen to the Stage," a series comprised of covers of songs from popular movie soundtracks.

More information:

Price: $25

Venue: Chameleon Club, 223 N. Water Street, Lancaster

Time: 6 p.m.

November 22: The Goo Goo Dolls

The band, known for hits like "Iris" and "Slide," will bring its "Miracle Pill Tour" to Hershey Theatre on Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. Philly punk rockers Beach Slang will open the show.

More information:

Price: $34.50

Venue: Hershey Theatre, 15 E Caracas Avenue, Hershey

Time: 8 p.m.

November 24: Straight No Chaser

The shows are part of the group's "Open Bar Tour" in support of its latest studio album, "One Shot." On the new record, Straight No Chaser puts its spin on Ricky Martin's "Livin La Vida Loca," Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way" and James Brown's "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag," among others.

More information:

Price: $39.50 and up

Venue: Hershey Theatre, 15 E Caracas Avenue, Hershey

Time: 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

December 8: The Ten Tenors

The male vocal group will perform classic and modern holiday songs, in addition to its year-round pop and rock favorites.

More information:

Price: $39

Venue: The Pullo Center, 1031 Edgecomb Avenue, York

Time: 7:30 p.m.

January 10: Under the Streetlamp

Under the Streetlamp gained a solid following after PBS started airing its concerts. The group was originally established in 2009 by members of a Chicago production of "Jersey Boys." The smooth harmonies and dance moves of that musical are carried through to Under the Streetlamp's live show today.

More information:

Price: $47

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 8 p.m.

January 17 to 19: Riverdance

The theatrical show combines a score of Irish music composed by Grammy-winner Bill Whelan with precise dance, high-quality lighting, stage design and costumes.

More information:

Price: $49 to $69

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: Times vary.

January 24: The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

"I do what I do so people can continue to enjoy the music of Johnny Cash over and over again," Shawn Barker says in a statement on his website. "For me there is no beating a live show and since we cannot see Johnny live anymore I am proud to be celebrating his music each and every time I go on stage."

More information:

Price: $26

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7:30 p.m.

January 25: The Elvis Birthday Bash

The Elvis Birthday Bash on January 25 features Scot Bruce and Mike Albert who perform as the younger and older Elvis, respectively. Albert has appeared on "Oprah" and "Inside Edition."

More information:

Price: $39

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

February 6: Refugee: The Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute Band

The band emulates Petty and the Heartbreakers in both sound and appearance. Refugee was requested by BB King's Blues Club in the wake of Petty's death for a tribute show.

More information:

Price: $32

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7:30 p.m.

February 7: Little River Band

Little River Band is known for songs like "Reminiscing," "Lonesome Loser," "Lady" and more. The late Glenn Frey of the Eagles once called the group "the best singing band in the world."

Little River Band will be joined by country rockers Pure Prairie League, known for songs like "Amie," "Still Right Here in My Heart" and "Falling In and Out of Love."

More information:

Price: $49 to $69

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7:30 p.m.

February 8: Blue Oyster Cult

Blue Oyster Cult was founded in Long Island, New York, in 1967. The current lineup includes original lead guitarist Buck Dharma, and longtime lead vocalist Eric Bloom, who joined in 1969. The band's rounded out by bassist Danny Miranda, keyboardist/rhythm guitarist Richie Castellano and drummer Jules Radino. The band is known for songs like "Burnin' for You," and "Don't Fear the Reaper."

More information:

Price: $29 to $49

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 8 p.m.

February 8: The music of Sam Cooke starring Bradd Marquis

This show celebrate the life and music of legendary soul singer Sam Cooke, complete with a big band.

More information:

Price: $25

Venue: The Pullo Center, 1031 Edgecomb Avenue, York

Time: 7:30 p.m.

February 21: 50's Dance Party

American Music Theatre will host "50's Dance Party: Featuring the Music of Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens." The show recreates the musicians' final tour and is endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson (The Big Bopper) estates.

More information:

Price: $30

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7:30 p.m.

February 22: Scotty McCreery

McCreery won the tenth season of "American Idol" in 2011. At age 18, McCreery became the youngest male artist of any genre to have his first album debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. He's since released three more records, the most recent being 2018's "Seasons Change."

More information:

Price: $59 to 79

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 8 p.m.

February 25: The Spinners & Darlene Love

The Spinners rose to prominence in the '70s for energetic soul and R&B in the form of songs like 'Then Came You," "Working My Way Back to You/ Forgive Me, Girl" and "The Rubberband Man."

Love is a singer and actress best known for her hit "He's a Rebel." She's also performed in Broadway productions, including "Grease and Hairspray."

More information:

Price: $58-78

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7:30 p.m.

February 26: Hall and Oates

Hall and Oates met as students in competing bands at Temple University. Inspired by soul artists of Philadelphia and beyond, they created multiple No. 1 singles, including "Rich Girl," "Kiss on My List" "Private Eyes" and "Maneater."

More information:

Price: TBA

Venue: Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Dr., Hershey

Time: 7:30 p.m.

February 28: Ricky Nelson Remembered

The late Ricky Nelson’s twin sons will perform some of their father's hit songs, including “Hello Mary Lou,” “Travelin’ Man,” and “Garden Party.” The show will include video footage of the Nelson family.

More information:

Price: $39

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7:30 p.m.

March 7: The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston

Singer Belinda Davids tributes Whitney Houston's musical legacy in this show.

More information:

Price: $28

Venue: The Pullo Center, 1031 Edgecomb Avenue, York

Time: 7:30 p.m.

March 7: Oak Ridge Boys

The country vocal group is best known for the 1981 song "Elvira." The group's history dates back to the 1940s, when they were known as the Oak Ridge Quartet. Their roots in gospel shifted to a more country sound in the '70s,

More information:

Price: $43

Venue: American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster

Time: 7 p.m.

March 13: Red Hot Chilli Pipers

The self-described "most famous bagpipe band on the planet" will perform in Hershey in 2020.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are nine pipers, guitarist, keyboard players and drummers who have degrees from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

The band fuses traditional Scottish music and modern rock and pop in a style it calls "bagrock."

More information:

Price: $34.50

Venue: Hershey Theatre, 15 E Caracas Avenue, Hershey

Time: 8 p.m.

March 15: Stomp

Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell founded STOMP in Brighton, United Kingdom, in 1991. The two men financed and directed the group's original show, which has gone on to become an international touring hit.

More information: