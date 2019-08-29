If you've got a fever and the only prescription is more cowbell, American Music Theatre has the show for you.
Blue Oyster Cult, the band behind hits like "(Don't Fear) The Reaper," "Burnin' for You" and "Godzilla" will perform at American Music Theatre Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29-$49 and go on sale to the general public 9 a.m. Sept. 7.
Blue Oyster Cult was founded in Long Island, New York, in 1967. The current lineup includes original lead guitarist Buck Dharma, and longtime lead vocalist Eric Bloom, who joined in 1969. The band's rounded out by bassist Danny Miranda, keyboardist/rhythm guitarist Richie Castellano and drummer Jules Radino.
The show is the latest in a steady stream of additions to American Music Theatre's schedule. Other recently announced acts include Celtic Woman, a tribute to Ricky Nelson by the late singer's twin sons, Masters of Illusion, and Peking Acrobats.
American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E. Tickets for all shows will be available in person at the venue's box office, online at amtshows.com or by phone at 800-648-4102.