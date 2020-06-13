Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

Picnics have been top of mind lately, with social distancing as part of the equation. As detailed in my story in the Sunday June 14 Food section, I recommend taking an individualized versus family-style approach, with a slew of sandwich ideas that transport well.

A similar approach can also be applied to dessert. If you’re craving pie, think of hand pies or sweet empanadas. For cake, set your mind on something without frosting (which likely would melt), so a one-layer Bundt, sliced and wrapped individually would work well. On my Facebook page, one commenter suggested Rice Krispie treats, noting their inability to melt. On my picnic menu, I’m thinking of bar cookies –from fig bars and lemon squares to brownies and blondies.

Seattle-based cookbook author Jeanne Sauvage (with whom I’ve shared many an outdoor feast over the years) has graciously shared her recipe for blondies, the butterscotch cousin to the brownie. Sauvage, who’s allergic to wheat, became a gluten-free baker by necessity, but at the end of the day, she’s a gifted baker, period.

I’ve adapted the recipe below with all-purpose wheat flour, but if gluten is not your friend, check out her formula for a gluten-free all-purpose flour mix. Gluten or not, let these beauties cool before cutting and wrap in plastic for the next picnic on your calendar.

Blondies

Adapted with permission from “Gluten-Free Wish List” by Jeanne Sauvage.

Makes about 36 pieces.

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour or 1 ½ cups Jeanne’s Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour (see box)

1 teaspoon aluminum-free double-acting baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, cut into tablespoon-size pieces

1 cup lightly packed dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 extra-large eggs

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

½ cup pecans or walnuts, toasted and chopped (optional)

Directions:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Place a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 F. Butter an 8- or 9-inch square pan and line with parchment paper with a few inches of overhang so you can easily remove after baking.

In a small bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder and salt.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or with a hand-held electric beater, beat together the butter and brown sugar on medium-high speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the vanilla, beating until combined. Add the eggs and beat for 1 minute more. Add the flour mixture, beating until well combined.

With a spoon, stir in the chocolate chips and the nuts (if using).

Using a rubber spatula, scrape the batter into the prepared pan, pushing the batter into the corners of the pan and making sure that it is evenly distributed.

Bake until a tester inserted in the middle comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and place the pan on a wire rack to cool. Cut into 1 ½-inch squares.

What to read next