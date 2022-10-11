After weeks of rumors, the most popular incarnation of pop punk band Blink-182 has reformed, and they're bringing the reunion to Hershey in 2023.

Blink-182 will be at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, May 27, with support from Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

From 2015 until recently, drummer Travis Barker and bassist Mark Hoppus have been recording and touring with Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio, replacing guitarist Tom DeLonge. The band, now with DeLonge back in tow, have also announced a new album, with the first single, "Edging," coming later this week.

For more information on this and other Hersheypark concerts, visit Hersheyentertainment.com.