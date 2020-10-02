Three Lancaster-area Episcopal churches will offer a joint “Blessing of the Animals” service in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, starting at 6 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 2.

St. Edward’s, St. John’s and St. Thomas Episcopal churches will unite to offer the service outdoors on the lawn at St. Thomas, 301 St. Thomas Road.

The public is invited for a short service and blessing. Human attendees must wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.

Animals brought for blessing must be leashed or in a cage. Those who can’t bring their animals are welcome to bring a picture of the animal to be blessed.

Lancaster City’s Mounted and K-9 units are scheduled to be on hand.

St. Francis of Assisi was the patron saint of animals and the environment. His feast day is celebrated Oct. 4.

A freewill donation will be accepted for the Heifer International Project, a development organization that provides livestock and training to struggling communities around the world.

For more information, call St. John’s Episcopal Church at 717-299-1188 or visit stjohns-lancaster.org.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rain date for the event is Friday, Oct. 9.