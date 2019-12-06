A burly blacksmith sporting a bright red beard and wearing a 4-month-old baby in a ring sling was showing off a steel meat hook to some shoppers at a recent vendor show near Quarryville. Meanwhile, the baby’s 10-year-old big brother, Bud, was charming a different group of browsers — explaining exactly how he makes the souffle cup firestarters that were selling like hotcakes.

With these folks, the color at their tables didn’t come just from their inventory.

“I realize we definitely have a unique family dynamic,” says Mandy Leggett, who runs Chapel Hill Forge with her husband, Zad. “Not many people have both parents working from home. And homeschool. And have a newborn.”

And have a forge.

But the Leggetts do. And they wouldn’t trade it for the world, they’d say later while relaxing in their open-floor-plan Conestoga home that was built by a previous owner out of repurposed tobacco barns.

“My message to people is always, ‘Whatever works for you is what you need to do,’ ” Mandy says. “Whatever your neighbor is doing. If that isn’t working for you, then don’t do it.”

The Leggetts’ previous careers weren’t working for them. Some organizational restructuring meant Zad was looking for a change from his job as a Manheim Township constable. He’d worked in the past as a driver and apprentice for an Amish farrier.

The Leggetts — who enjoyed making knives out of a horseshoe while honeymooning at Pigeon Forge (the Tennessee home of Dollywood) — attended some blacksmithing classes at Landis Valley and the Hans Herr House. They loved it. They bought a used propane forge, and Zad got to work. He used propane when working with an Amish man. It’s less messy than coal, he says.

That was in the summer of 2016. They soon moved from Manheim to the southern end of Lancaster County, where Zad Leggett grew up. At first, his wife kept her job in customer service.

“It was just getting to be too much. So I stayed at that job until about May 2017,” she says. “We knew it was going to be a little sketchy as far as bills. But it was worth it. I jumped and it just kind of took off from there.”

Chapel Hill Forge has logged more than 400 sales on Etsy, the online shopping site, though that’s getting tricky. Etsy’s push for free shipping is tough when you sell steel. They’ll probably keep doing Etsy, they say, but they’ll also make a push on the craft and festival circuit.

They should thrive there, says Debbie Helm, an owner of Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard, which hosted the vendor show where Bud was selling those firestarters. The family’s personalities are hard to resist, she says. That includes Bud whose given name is Ethan.

“That kid pulls his weight,” Helm says.

Bud is a natural-born salesman, say Zad, 35, and Mandy, 32. Bud started his business as a side venture to theirs because he needed money for his rabbit — an acquisition he promised to fund. His inventory includes marshmallow shooters — an idea he got from a grandfather.

“When he (my grandfather) was a kid, one Christmas he made a bunch of these marshmallow shooters and gave them to everyone who was at a party,” Bud says. “And they had a huge marshmallow fight.”

Bud also sells felted animal ornaments. His grandmother taught him to sew as part of a homeschool elective. His burgeoning business has helped his math skills, says his mother.

“He wasn’t loving math. It wasn’t clicking. So we had to find him something he was interested in because learning math’s not optional,” Mandy says.

Tracking his own income and expenses apparently has helped.

“One of his big goals in 2017 was to be 1099ed (someone who is self-employed receives a tax form called a 1099-MISC from a client that pays at least $600 during the tax year), and he hit it by just a few bucks right before the cutoff,” she says. “This may be a different perspective on math than most kids have. But he has a good relationship with our accountant. He understands sales tax and income tax and these kind of practical real-world things.”

Bud also has his own welding attire and equipment and enjoys shop days with his father. Over the summer he helped with an order for a railroad-themed bicycle rack destined for the Enola Lowgrade Trail. They used two pieces of rail to make it — one from the 1940s or 1950s and one from the 1820s.

For the most part, Chapel Hill Forge deals in inventory that’s small and practical, like jewelry and things for the grill.

“There’s mass-produced stuff,” Zad Leggett says. “But when it comes to custom things? There are not a whole lot of people who are willing to lug a 200-pound block with a 100-pound anvil and a 75-pound vice around to shows to do demos. It’s hard and it’s hot and it’s heavy and it’s dirty.”

He networks, however, with those who are willing to do that kind of work. When Zad Leggett got a request for a metal rose, he put out a query to fellow members of the Pennsylvania Artists-Blacksmiths Association.

“A guy in the group said, ‘Hey, you’re more than welcome to come up to my shop. I’ll show you how to do it.’ ” he says.

“He gave me all the stuff, had me jot down notes and sent me home with a started one. He’d shown me each step, and I was able to take it home and finish it,” he says. “He also showed me a different way to do fire pokers than the way I was doing. A little quicker in his opinion and more true to the old-school style.”

The Leggetts say they are soaking it all in.

“When you’re our age and you have the millennial label, it can be hard. There’s this whole boomer vs. millennial thing going around. And it’s real. A lot of them look at us like we’re stupid and we don’t want to work. And that’s just not true,” Mandy Leggett says. “But Zad has noticed through his blacksmithing community that a lot of the older guys want to help. They want this trade to carry on and they want to pass on the skills because they don’t want it to die with them.”

Absolutely, says Dave Kauffman, a 57-year-old Fulton Township blacksmith who was the Leggetts’ instructor at their Hans Herr class.

“All of us realize we aren’t going to be around forever, and we don’t want it to disappear like it almost did after World War II,” Kauffman says, adding that returning troops were put on machines and made things in minutes that blacksmiths needed hours to complete.

“That just about killed blacksmithing, other than in the deepest recesses of the country. But it’s coming back,” Kauffman says. “There are a lot of us out there. You just don’t know it because you can’t open the phone book and find us.”

Zad Leggett is one of about 175 people from Pennsylvania and surrounding states who belong to artists-blacksmiths group. Some are professionals. Some are hobbyists. Some just love metal. PABA President Andrew Molinaro, of Stroudsburg, has a large blacksmithing operation but says he enjoys seeing startups.

“I love that. It helps build a base in America that we don’t have now,” Molinaro says. “Little bit by little bit (the Leggetts are) going to develop a whole new set of items that people are going to want. And the more that happens, the more it helps all of us.”

Kauffman says he probably has taught blacksmithing classes to more than 3,000 people over the past 13 years.

“So you get an idea pretty quickly who is going to stick with it,” he says. “I can usually tell after three to five minutes.”

Kauffman says he knew the Leggetts were in it for the long haul.

Not only are they experimenting with what works within their business but also how their business works with others. They joined the Southern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce. Mandy Leggett says at first she wasn’t sure how an artisan would fit in.

“But they welcomed us with open arms and were like, ‘That’s kind of cool. You’re a blacksmith. We’ve never had one of those before,’ ” Mandy says. “We’ve made so many friendships. And actually now I’m the vice president and I’ll be president in March. So that all kind of happened very quickly.”

When the crush of the holiday season is over, they’ll take a couple of months to focus on logistics like web design, taxes and inventory adjustments before heading back out to more shows.

“It’s all very interesting trying to figure out where we fit into the business world,” Mandy says. “We’re not going to make a million. That’s not us. I just want to make enough to live and enjoy our nice little cozy house in Conestoga.”