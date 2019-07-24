Growing raspberries takes a bit of patience — but, if you are a lover of that deep berry flavor, that’s no deterrent.
Most raspberries need time to become established before they fruit, according to Penn State Extension. There is, however, one black raspberry variety — Niwot — that is primocane-fruiting, meaning that it produces berries on its first-year canes, or branches.
Most raspberries, whether black or red, are floricane. They produce berries in the summer only on second-year growth. That means knowing when and how to prune the plant is key. Pruning affects the plant’s health, and black raspberry canes, or branches, must be cut back after fruiting, and often are tip-pruned in spring and again in summer. Weak or old canes need to be removed and destroyed.
Penn State Extension recommends four black raspberry varieties for Pennsylvania:
— Bristol: An early berry grown on a plant that’s more cold-hardy and productive than most raspberries. This variety, though, is susceptible to anthracnose, a fungal disease that causes black lesions on stems, leaves or fruit and can decimate a crop within days.
— Jewel: The most commonly grown variety, it is more vigorous and has more disease resistance than Bristol.
— Munger: An old variety that has fruit smaller than the others.
— Mac Black: Vigorous and stocky canes that produce fruit for about a week longer than other varieties. Its large fruit also contains large seeds.
Planting: Black raspberry plants need full sun in a spot protected from the harshest impacts of winter. Pick a well-drained spot at least several hundred feet away from any wild raspberries or blackberries to help prevent the spread of disease.
Mix in compost or manure when planting, add another layer each spring and mulch well over the winter to offer protection.