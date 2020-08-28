Editor's note: This story was compiled from Associated Press reporting and LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

"Black Panther" actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred in Lancaster in a play about a troubled urban teenager years before his role in the Marvel film, has died at 43 after four-year fight with colon cancer, The Associated Press is reporting.

Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died Friday at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family told The Associated Press in a statement.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From 'Marshall' to 'Da 5 Bloods,' August Wilson’s 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' and several more -- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in 'Black Panther.' "

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

At 23 years old in 2000, Boseman played Zooman in “Zooman and the Sign,” a play by Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist Charles Fuller, which was performed at Lancaster County's Theater of the Seventh Sister, in a production directed by TSS founder Gary Smith.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to two preview articles about the performance in the former Intelligencer Journal and Lancaster New Era, Zooman is “a troubled black teen who ... accidentally shot and killed an 11-year-old girl while aiming for someone else.”

The play “details the aftermath of the murder, from Zooman’s own thoughts on the matter to the confusion of family and friends of the young girl who try unsuccessfully to cope with her death.”

Smith, in one interview, said Zooman “doesn’t care. He’s completely disconnected from everything we think an individual in society is supposed to value.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.