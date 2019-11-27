Black Friday is Lee Lovett’s favorite day of the year at Red Raven Art Company.
Lovett, manager of the gallery at 138 N. Prince St., arrives early that day, but generally there are already people lined up down the street.
They’re waiting for their chance to get an original painting for $40 during the annual Black Friday “Art 4 Everyone’’ sale.
“Over 60 people lined up last year and the first person was there at midnight,’’ Lovett says.
Having a ‘throng’ of Black Friday shoppers lining up for art continues to delight Lovett, who used to get annoyed at how slow the day after Thanksgiving was at the gallery.
Patrons in line are given a corresponding number and each takes his or her turn at selecting a painting (or up to four at a time) off the display grid.
One of the fun things about the sale is that artists sign on the back of their work, so patrons don’t know whose piece they’re buying until they pay for it.
“We have over 200 pieces of original artwork done by over 35 artists, and we usually sell out or close to it by noon,’’ says Lovett.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for coffee and pastries, and the selections begin at 9 a.m.
For more information, visit redravenartcompany.com or call 717-299-4400.