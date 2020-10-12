The African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster will host a Black Business Expo at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Oct. 17-18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A promotional poster for the event states the event’s mission is to “support economic growth within the Black community.”

Features include a live DJ, family activities and a robust food court. More than 25 vendors will be on site. Our Mama’s Kitchen and The Café will serve up soul food, while Simply Shrimp offers seafood options and Bridge will sell global fare. Russy Sweet Treats will be on site with dessert, as well.

Attendees of the event are required to wear face masks. For more information, visit Facebook.com/AACALancaster.