Black-owned small business owners from the region will gather this weekend in Lancaster at the Black Business Expo and Food Fest.

Hosted by the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster, the two-day event will include a live DJ and product demos and 40 vendors, says president Derek Smith, ten of which will be selling food.

Located in the space formerly occupied by West Elm Outlet at the Shops @Rockvale, the event will spill into the adjacent parking lot, with food trucks and stands from Lancaster, Philadelphia and Carlisle.

The lineup includes soul food from caterers Something 2 Eat and Our Momma’s Kitchen, barbecue from Barkley’s BBQ, waffle burgers from Meat the Browns, Middle East-inspired fare from Grape Leaf Café and East African bites from The Bridge.

It’s the AACA’s second expo since October, said Smith, with plans to host them twice a year. Admission is free. Masks are required.

When: Saturday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Shops @Rockvale, 35 Willowdale Drive, Suite 1709, Lancaster (the former location of West Elm Outlet)