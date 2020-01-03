It may be 2020, but an event at Harrisburg's XL Live this weekend is concerned with music from an earlier time.

DJay Moore will present a "Battle of the Decades" Saturday night, pitting DJs playing music from the '80s and '90s against one another. DJ Smash and New York will play music from the '80s, and DJ Caraby and DJ Cashmere will spin tunes from the '90s.

Appearing as a special guest is Biz Markie, best known for his 1989 hit "Just a Friend."

Doors open at 8 p.m., and the event kicks off at 9 p.m.

General admission tickets are $25. A VIP option is available for $50 and includes early entry at 7:30 p.m., private seating, access to private areas and appetizers. Tickets are available online here.

XL Live is located at 801 S. 10th St. in Harrisburg. For more information, visit xlhbg.com.