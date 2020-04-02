If there is single message that the various Christian denominations are offering this year, it is: Stay home when possible.

Religious organizations are considered essential services under Gov. Tom Wolf’s order and therefore have some discretion regarding hosting on-site gatherings.

That said, religious leaders throughout the region have issued memos to churches to limit person-to-person contact as much as possible.

Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, last week canceled all public Holy Week events, including Palm Sunday and Easter Mass.

Bishop James Dunlop of the Lower Susquehanna Valley Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, noted that the pandemic continues to grow. In an online statement, he wrote:

“This reality and knowing that so many of our church leaders and members fit categories most vulnerable to the worst effects of COVID-19 leads me to recommend that services for Holy Week and Easter not be held in our church buildings. If a congregation can accommodate an outdoor service and maintain a safe physical distance between members, that might be a reasonable alternative.”

Bishop Peggy Johnson, of the Eastern Conference of the United Methodist Church wrote that “As hard as it is to imagine not gathering at our churches during these holy days, it is a necessity to insure protection for the lives of our people.

“I implore you to refrain from gathering at your churches to worship with others during Holy Week or Easter. Drive-through options, where people stay in their closed cars and listen to a loudspeaker, is a possibility. Creative online worship options offer more ways to continue services.”

She noted that some churches are planning to hold Easter services on the Sunday after the government announces that it is safe to gather.

The Rev. Carrie Call, Transitional Conference Minister for Penn Central Conference, United Church of Christ, has encouraged individual congregations and consistories to make decisions about holding worship services and celebrating the Eucharist.

The Presbytery of Donegal stated that funerals, weddings and mission-critical initiatives “are to be navigated on a case by case basis by pastors and sessions of congregations.

“We are of the conviction that we are to be a witness of care for all people, and in particular those who are most vulnerable.

The presbytery noted that while some churches may desire to postpone communion until the congregation regathers, “if a congregation is going to celebrate the Lord’s Supper virtually, people gather elements, as available, in their home and then leading in communion through a video connection.”

Bishop Audrey Scanlan, who heads the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania stated in a video that “ it's been decided that we will not gather as we know it for Holy Week and Easter and we will find alternative ways to celebrate... the holy days in our liturgical tradition.”

Noting that the time to gather people together again may not occur until May — closer to the time of the Feast of Pentecost, she said should that be the case, “What a wonderful gathering we will have when we can come back to church in community together ... it will be an Easter and Pentecost celebration all in one.”

As for the upcoming week, Scanlan said the diocese is planning a different offering for church members every day of Holy Week, that will appear on the diocesan website.

