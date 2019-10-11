Earlier this week, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced the list of candidates for president and vice president of the organization.
Included in the list is Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese. Rhoades previously served as bishop of the Harrisburg diocese.
Others candidates include archbishops Timothy P. Broglio of the Military Services, Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, Salvatore J. Cordileone of San Francisco, Jose H. Gomez of Los Angeles, Jerome E. Listecki of Milwaukee and Allen H. Vigneron of Detroit, and bishops Frank J. Caggiano of Bridgeport, Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville and Thomas John Paprocki of Springfield , Illinois.
Following the election of the president of the conference, the remaining candidates will form the ballot for the position of vice president.
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston is the current USCCB president.
The elections will be held during the conference’s General Assembly in Baltimore, Nov. 10-13.