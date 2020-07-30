After four months of uncertainty, thousands of independent music venues across the country, including several in Lancaster County, might soon receive aid in the form of the Save Our Stages Act.

Introduced by Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, the act will provide six months of financial assistance to independent venues to cover costs that occurred during the pandemic, as well as future rent, salaries and other expenses. In total, the bill would see $10 billion made available for venue operators, promoters and talent representatives.

The bill comes after months of social media campaigns and meetings with legislators, primarily organized by the upstart National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA.

The Chameleon Club, Phantom Power, American Music Theatre and Mount Hope Estate & Winery are all members of NIVA, and would meet the requirements listed in the 14-page bill.

“While we are appreciative of the efforts made in Congress to aid small businesses during this time, the harsh reality for independently-owned music venues is that the PPP was of little-to-no help for an industry facing the duration of closure that we are facing," says Brandon Martin, director of operations at American Music Theatre in Lancaster, in a press release. "Without the passing of the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act, it is difficult to imagine a way forward for our venue, and the thousands of other venues, across the country.”

This bill comes as the $10 billion RESTART Act, which is similarly aimed at small and mid-level businesses with little revenue and persistent overhead costs, is still in contention in the senate and house.

