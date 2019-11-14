American Music Theatre announced three additions to its 2020 schedule Thursday morning.

Comedian Bill Engvall will visit American Music Theatre Saturday, May 23, 2020. Tickets are $47. Engvall rose to prominence following his part in the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. His signature bit is "Here's Your Sign," in which he playfully points out the obvious.

LNP spoke to Engvall before his 2016 visit to American Music Theatre. Read the interview here.

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives will perform at the theater on Sunday, June 7, 2020. The Grand Ole Opry star has played American roots music for more than 40 years, and his hits include "Western Girls," "Little Things and Hillbilly Rock." Tickets for Stuart's show are $35.

And lastly, Resurrection: A Journey Tribute will come to American Music Theatre on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The tribute band aims to recreate the sounds and atmosphere of a Journey concert in the 1980s. The band includes musicians who have worked directly with Journey or former vocalist Steve Perry. Tickets are $29.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale Saturday, Nov. 23. American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E. For tickets and more information, visit amtshows.com.