These days, it’s good to be a Meanie.

A Big Fat Meanie, even.

Returning with new music after four years, the Lancaster-based, eight-piece bandBig Fat Meanies is primed to make 2022 its best year yet. To boot, only weeks after releasing the EP “Bad Hand,” the band found itself nominated for several Central Pennsylvania Music Awards, including “Best Album/EP” for “Bad Hand,” “Best Rock Band” and “Best Female Vocalist” for lead singer Brenna Diehl.

The band will show off its new, award-ready music with a pair of release shows at venues they consider home – Phantom Power in Millersville on Saturday, Jan. 8, and at XL Live in Harrisburg on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Bio Box IF YOU GO What: Big Fat Meanies “Bad Hand release show Where: Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville When: Saturday, Jan. 8; doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door More info: phantompower.net

“Chris Conduit (of XL Live) and Gregg Barley (of Phantom Power), wherever they book, we follow them there,” says Rick Ferrarelli, bass clarinetist and horn arranger of the band. “Awesome people, awesome rooms, awesome bands that we get to play with at those venues. It all just comes together for an amazing experience whenever we play there.”

These release shows are a long time coming. The six tracks that comprise “Bad Hand” have been finished and ready to go for over a year, and the initial writing began way back in 2018. In the time since they started working, several members of the band have been married, and the global COVID-19 pandemic forced delays and workflow changes.

Fully evolved from the Meanies’ origins in 2013 as a primarily ska-based band, “Bad Hand” finds them moving at a brisk pace, literally, from the opening seconds of first track “Nuclear Tuxedo.” Instruments fade in and out, electric guitars transition to acoustic and huge horn sounds make it so you’re never without a few moments of expansive music. Standouts such as “Yellowmoose” and “Gatekeeper” pulsate with immense grooves and memorable melodies. The entire band, save for bassist Evan Mannering, are products of Millersville University’s music program.

To realize the album’s full potential, the band linked up with engineers Jeff McKinnon and former Meanie Evan Seeberger, with additional mixing from Thornwall Studios’ Jon Sambrick.

“I've known Jon since 2012, and we did our first demo ever with Jeff and Jon,” explains Sam Kelly, lead guitarist and songwriter. “At the time, we were like, ‘this is the greatest-sounding thing ever.’ And then Jon and Jeff would do something else, and it would be the new greatest-sounding thing ever, so we always knew that we wanted to stick with them.”

Adds rhythm guitarist Zander Gawn, “It's hard to engineer a band like us. There's so much sound in there at all times, so it's a challenge and they did so well with it.”

With the intricacy of songs created by former music students, rehearsals for the upcoming live shows have been intensive. After playing just a few outdoor performances in 2020, Big Fat Meanies returned to a proper indoor stage in May of 2021, followed not long after by a series of Halloween shows where the band performed the music of My Chemical Romance.

In that time, the band premiered just one of the songs from “Bad Hand” live and is still working to make sure they can perform all the new songs for the upcoming shows.

“We can get through them, though!” says Diehl, with hopefulness in her voice.

“Well, we have until January 8th!” says percussionist Tristan Miller, with a laugh.

The members of the band agree that, although the music is hard to classify, there is something for any fan of music on “Bad Hand.” It’s at once progressive rock, and pop and yes, there’s also a horn trio in the mix to further distinguish itself.

Regardless of how long it took to create and bring it out into the world, the Meanies say that they are most proud of the community-minded approach they took to make it in the first place.

“If there's one takeaway, everyone that's been involved with this is our friends and neighbors, basically,” says Gawn. “We really value the connections we make in the community. That's why we do what we do, we want to bring everyone together. I think that this project is a testament to that.”