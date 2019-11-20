On most people’s Thanksgiving tables, turkey is the undeniable star.

But it’s the supporting players — the side dishes of vegetables, starches and cranberries — that add variety and character to the feast.

And everyone seems to have a favorite recipe for a Thanksgiving accompaniment. We asked our readers to submit those favorite side dish recipes, and we received a cornucopia of suggestions.

Below are recipes for a variety of side dishes, including: Creamy Broccoli Bake, Bread Filling, French-Style Green String Beans With Brown Butter, Sweet Potato Balls, Scalloped Carrots, Orange-Glazed Brussels Sprouts and Carrots, Sherried Sweet Potato Casserole, Mashed Parsnips and Rutabagas with Caramelized Onion, Sweet Potato Souffle, Cauliflower Scramble, Baked Pineapple, Aunt Fay's Baked Corn, Cooked Mushrooms with Onions, Twice-Baked Cheddar Cheese Potato Casserole, Mushroom Green Beans, Creamed Onions, Creamed Corn, Marinated Mushrooms, Jenn's Cranberry Horseradish Sauce, Broccoli Casserole and Philadelphia Cream Cheese Salad (Frozen).

Barbara Baxter, of New Holland, submitted this broccoli side dish recipe that she said appeared in a Bisquick cookbook she has had for many years.

She says it’s been a family favorite — even for those, like her, who don’t like broccoli.

CREAMY BROCCOLI BAKE

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds fresh or frozen broccoli spears

• 1 can (10 3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup

• 1/4 cup milk

• 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 1 cup Bisquick baking mix

• 1/4 cup firm margarine or butter

Directions:

Heat 1 inch salted water to boiling. Add broccoli. Cook until stems are almost tender, 10-12 minutes; drain.

Place broccoli in ungreased 1 1/2-quart casserole. Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Beat soup and milk with hand beater until smooth; pour over broccoli. Sprinkle with cheese.

Mix baking mix and butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over cheese.

Bake until crumbs are light brown, about 20 minutes.

Joanna W. Schreiber, of Manheim, sent in this recipe for bread filling (stuffing).

BREAD FILLING

Ingredients:

• 2 loaves bread, cut up in cubes

• 2 stalks of celery, cut up in fine pieces

• 1 onion, cut in fine pieces

• 2 pinches saffron (12 straws)

• 3 eggs

• 1 quart milk

Directions:

Put bread in large mixing bowl, then add celery, onions and saffron.

Beat eggs in separate bowl and add the milk. Pour over bread cubes and mix well.

Place in a buttered casserole (glass preferred), unless you are cooking it in the turkey.

Bake at 350 F for one hour or until desired doneness.

Here is Schreiber’s recipe for green beans.

FRENCH-STYLE GREEN STRING BEANS WITH BROWN BUTTER

Ingredients:

• 4 medium-size cans of French-style green beans, or you can use fresh green beans, cut up in slices.

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 stick of butter (can use less if desired)

Directions:

Cook beans until soft, and place in serving dish.

Place butter in a pan and brown the butter until it looks almost dark brown; watch it carefully so it doesn’t burn.

When browned, pour butter over beans and serve.

Anna Martin, of Denver, submitted this recipe for a side dish she says her mother always made for Thanksgiving dinner.

SWEET POTATO BALLS

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

• 2 cups mashed sweet potatoes

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 1/2 tablespoons butter

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 6 large marshmallows

• 1 1/2 cups crushed cornflakes

• 1 egg white

Directions:

Cook sweet potatoes until soft. Then mash very fine.

Season potatoes with salt, sugar and melted butter. Shape potato mixture around each of the marshmallows. Chill in refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Dip potato balls into slightly beaten egg white and roll in cornflakes,

Place in a flat, greased baking dish and bake at 400 F for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

This carrot side dish recipe comes from Paula Foreman, of Lancaster.

SCALLOPED CARROTS

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

• 4 cups sliced, peeled carrots

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 3 tablespoons butter

• 1 can condensed cream of celery soup

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/8 teaspoon pepper

• 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

• 3 cups herb-flavored bread stuffing

• 1/3 cup melted butter

Directions:

Cook carrots in boiling, salted water; drain.

Meanwhile, cook onion in 3 tablespoons butter until soft.

Stir in soup, salt, pepper, cheese and carrots.

Place in buttered 2-quart casserole.

Toss bread stuffing mix with 1/3 cup melted butter.

Spoon over carrots.

Bake at 350 F until thoroughly heated, about 20 minutes.

Carolyn Doherty, of Denver, submitted a few recipes for vegetable side dishes.

ORANGE-GLAZED BRUSSELS SPROUTS AND CARROTS

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

• 2 cups fresh Brussels sprouts, or 1 (10-ounce) frozen package

• 3 medium carrots, cut lengthwise into quarters, then into 1-inch pieces

• 1/3 cup orange juice

• 1 teaspoon cornstarch

• 1/2 teaspoon sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, optional

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Cut sprouts in half unless they’re very small.

In medium sauce pan, combine sprouts and carrots. Cook, covered, in a small amount of boiling water for 10 to 12 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain well.

In small bowl, stir together the orange juice, cornstarch, sugar, nutmeg (if using) and salt.

Cook and stir the mixture over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Add the vegetables.

Cook and stir for 1 minute more.

Doherty also offers the directions for this sweet potato dish.

SHERRIED SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients:

• 8 medium sweet potatoes (or 3 (18-ounce) cans of sweet potatoes instead of fresh

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon shredded orange peel

• 2 cups orange juice

• 1/2 cup raisins

• 6 tablespoons butter or margarine

• 1/3 cup dry sherry

• 1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

Cook potatoes in boiling salted water till just tender; drain. Peel and cut lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick slices.

Arrange in a 13 1/2-by-8 3/4-by-1 3/4-inch inch baking dish.

Sprinkle with a little salt. In saucepan, combine brown sugar, cornstarch and the 1/2 teaspoon salt. Blend in orange peel and juice. Add raisins.

Cook and stir over medium heat till thickened and bubbly; cook 1 minute more. Add butter, sherry and walnuts, stirring until butter is melted. Pour over potatoes.

Bake in 325 F oven for 30 minutes, or until potatoes are well glazed, basting occasionally.

Finally, here's a recipe from Doherty, adapted from Kings Cooking Studio, for a dish featuring root vegetables, which she says can also be served at Christmastime with roast beef.

MASHED PARSNIPS AND RUTABAGAS WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time, 1 hour.

Makes 6 servings.

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon oil

• 2 medium sweet onions, Vidalia or Bermuda (or use 1 large)

• 1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried thyme)

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 4 medium parsnips, peeled and cubed, about 3 cups

• 1 rutabaga, peeled and cubed, about 3 cups

• 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

• 1/2 to 3/4 cup skim milk

Directions:

In large skillet, heat oil over low heat. Add onion, thyme, salt and pepper. Cook covered, stirring occasionally, until only begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove lid and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes more.

Add vinegar and sugar to onions. Cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Set aside.

In a medium saucepan, cover parsnips and rutabagas with cold water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook until tender, about 20 minutes.

Drain; return vegetables to pot and coarsely mash. Add horseradish, then milk, beginning with a half cup, then adding more if necessary. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon caramelized onions over top.

Prep 15 minutes

Cook time one hour

Barbara Noel, of Denver, says many have requested this recipe for her sweet potato dish.

SWEET POTATO SOUFFLÉ

Ingredients:

For potatoes:

• 4 to 5 medium sweet potatoes

• 1 stick butter or margarine

• 3 eggs

• 1 1/2 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1 1/2 cups milk

• 2 cups crushed pineapple

For topping:

• 3 cups cornflakes, crushed

• 1 cup chopped pecans

• 1 stick butter or margarine

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

Directions:

Cook potatoes until done, mash. Combine butter, eggs, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and milk and mix into mashed sweet potatoes.

Put in very lightly greased baking dish.

Bake at 350 F for 20 minutes.

Make topping: Melt butter and add to the cornflakes, pecans and brown sugar.

Remove potato mixture from oven and spread the topping over the top.

Return to oven for approximately 15 to 20 minutes at 350 F.

Jane S. Rehder, of Mountville, offers this cauliflower recipe.

If you can’t find the packages of cauliflower in cheese sauce, she says, use 15 to 20 ounces of fresh cauliflower, cut up into small florets and steam until almost soft, with an improvised or packaged cheese sauce.

CAULIFLOWER SCRAMBLE

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

• 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen cauliflower in cheese sauce, in cooking pouch

• 1 medium zucchini, sliced

• 1/4 cup chopped onion

• 2 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/8 teaspoon thyme, crushed

• 2 tomatoes, cut in wedges

Directions:

Slip pouches of cauliflower into boiling water. Bring water to second boil; continue cooking 16 minutes. Do not cover pan.

Saute zucchini slices and onion in butter until tender.

Add cauliflower and remaining ingredients.

Heat through, but not for long. Don’t let the tomatoes get mushy.

Bonnie Shaffer, of Lancaster, offers this pineapple side dish recipe.

BAKED PINEAPPLE

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1/4 cup milk

• 2 eggs

• 2 cups cubed bread

• 1/4 cup butter, softened n 1 (16-ounce) can crushed pineapple and juice.

Directions:

Beat together sugar, eggs, milk and butter until well blended.

Stir in bread cubes and pineapple, including juice.

Pour into greased 2-quart casserole.

Bake 1 hour at 350 F.

Recipe can be easily doubled or tripled depending on number of guests and size of casserole dish.

Holly Mele, of Mountville, says this side dish “tastes like dessert.”

AUNT FAY’S BAKED CORN

Ingredients:

• 1 can white creamed corn

• 1 can evaporated milk

• 1 cup sugar

• 3 tablespoons cornstarch

• 2 eggs

Directions:

Beat eggs, milk, sugar and cornstarch. Stir in corn.

Pour in a casserole and dot with butter.

Bake at 350 F for an hour or more. A knife inserted in middle should come out clean.

Caroline McMahon, of Elizabethtown, says this is a family recipe passed down from a paternal grandmother to her mother and then down to her children.

She believes it dates to the early 1900s. She makes the recipe mostly from memory, but has written it out here.

COOKED MUSHROOMS WITH ONIONS

Ingredients:

• 1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced (I use basic white mushrooms, but you can mix it up)

• 1 large yellow onion

• 4 tablespoons butter

• 4 tablespoons flour or cornstarch

• 1 1/2 cups milk

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Peel and slice onion and fresh mushrooms and brown them in 4 tablespoons of butter until they’re golden brown and moisture has evaporated, adding salt and pepper to taste.

Once mushrooms are cooked, whisk flour or cornstarch into milk and add mixture to mushrooms.

Bring to a boil (to cook the flour) and reduce to a simmer and heat through, about 10 minutes.

Karen Fink, of Mount Joy, who says these two dishes are family staples at holiday meals.

TWICE BAKED CHEDDAR POTATO CASSEROLE

Ingredients:

• 8 medium baking potatoes

• 1/2 cup butter, cubed

• 2/3 cup sour cream

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• 2/3 cup half and half

• 1 teaspoon seasoned salt

• 3/4 teaspoon white pepper

• 10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled (divided)

• 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese (divided)

• 4 green onions, chopped (divided)

Directions:

Heat oven to 425 F. Scrub potatoes; pierce several times with a fork.

Bake them for 45-60 minutes. Remove from oven; reduce oven setting to 350 F.

When cool enough to handle, cut each potato lengthwise in half.

Scoop out pulp and place in a large bowl; discard shells. Mash pulp with butter; stir in sour cream, half-and-half, salt and pepper.

Reserve 1/4 cup crumbled bacon for topping.

Gently fold remaining bacon, 1 cup cheese and half of the green onions into potato mixture.

Transfer mixture to a greased or buttered baking dish. Top with the remaining cheese and green onions; sprinkle with reserved bacon.

Bake 30 minutes or until heated through.

MUSHROOM GREEN BEANS

• 1 1/4 pounds fresh green beans

• 1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced

• 2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil

• 5 teaspoons lemon juice

• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

• 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• Chopped toasted nuts (if desired)

Directions:

Place green beans in a saucepan, cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and steam until crisp-tender. Meanwhile, in a skillet, saute mushrooms in oil until tender.

Drain beans; add mushrooms. In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper.

Toss with nuts, if desired. Drizzle over green beans and toss to coat.

“Our family had two favorite side dishes which were on the table for every holiday,” says Jane Strassle, of Lancaster. “The holiday meal wouldn’t feel complete without them. They are:”

CREAMED ONIONS

Ingredients:

• 1 14-ounce jar whole onions, rinsed in cold water and drained

For the sauce:

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 2 tablespoons flour

• 1 cup milk

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

In a medium size sauce pan, melt butter and stir in flour until well blended.

Add milk slowly and with a wire whisk stir the sauce and simmer until it becomes thickened and is smooth and hot.

Add onions, salt and pepper. Continue to cook on low heat until the onions are hot, stirring often.

CREAMED CORN

Ingredients:

• 1 package John Cope’s Dried Corn (3.75 ounces)

• 2 cups boiling water

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 cup milk

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a medium size sauce pan place the corn and boiling water, cover and allow to soak for 1 hour, not longer. Add sugar and butter and cook for 30 to 45 minutes. Add milk and cook for about 10 more minutes. Add salt and pepper.

Here’s a recipe for marinated mushrooms from Carol Martin, of East Earl.

MARINATED MUSHROOMS

Ingredients:

• 3 (4-ounce) cans of button mushrooms

• 1/3 cup oil

• 2/3 cup wine vinegar

• 1 tablespoon brown sugar

• 1 tablespoon parsley flakes

• 1 tablespoon hot mustard, such as Gulden’s or El Diablo.

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions:

In a saucepan, combine all ingredients except mushrooms and bring them to a boil.

Add drained mushrooms and bring to a boil again.

Turn off heat. Let sit on burner until cool.

Put in a covered jar and refrigerate.

What would Thanksgiving be without cranberry sauce?

Nancy Young, of Gordonville, submitted this recipe with a horseradish kick.

JENN’S CRANBERRY HORSERADISH SAUCE

Ingredients:

• 2 cups fresh, raw cranberries

• 1 small onion, chopped

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 3/4 cups sour cream

• 2 tablespoons horseradish

Directions:

Puree onion in blender or food processor. Add remaining ingredients and puree again. Serve.

David Osborn, of Lancaster, sent in this casserole side dish recipe, which he says is a favorite at family gatherings and potlucks — even for those who usually don’t like broccoli. It reheats well for leftovers, Osborn says.

The recipe can easily be doubled or tripled, and can be made ahead of time and frozen or refrigerated for several days before baking (increase baking time if it’s been refrigerated), Osborn adds.

BROCCOLI CASSEROLE

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients:

• 20 ounces frozen chopped broccoli

• 1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

• 1 cup Cheez-It baked snack crackers, crumbled or crushed fine

• 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

• Dashes of salt and pepper

• 2 eggs, well beaten

• 1 cup real mayonnaise

• 1 to 4 tablespoons grated onion

• Additional canned mushrooms, optional

• Additional Cheez-Its for topping, optional

Directions:

Cook broccoli according to the directions. Don’t overcook.

Drain well by pushing batches against a wire strainer or squeezing in cheesecloth. Set aside.

Crush and set aside the Cheez-It crackers; you can put them in a paper or plastic bag and crush them with a rolling pin.

Combine all other ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Bowl needs to be big enough to handle this mix and the cooked broccoli.

Add the cooked broccoli and mix well.

Pour mix into greased 9-by- 13-inch casserole (at least 2.5 quarts).

Bake 20 minutes in preheated 350 F oven. Remove, top with Cheez-its and bake 10 more minutes.

This cream cheese salad recipe is courtesy of Kimberly Retallack of Lancaster.

PHILADELPHIA CREAM CHEESE SALAD (FROZEN)

Ingredients:

• 1 (8-ounce) package of Philadelphia cream cheese, softened

• 1 small can crushed pineapple, with juice

• 1 cup miniature marshmallows

• 1 pint heavy whipping cream

• 1 cup English walnuts

• 10 to 12 maraschino cherries, cut up in small pieces

• 2 tablespoons salad dressing

Directions:

Beat the whipping cream until stiff, then add the cream cheese and the salad dressing to the beaten cream and mix well. Fold in the marshmallows, pineapple, nuts and cherries.

Freeze mixture in a 13- by 9-inch pan. Soften at room temperature slightly before serving.