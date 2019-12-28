Lancaster County’s music scene always has offered a lot to love.

This year was no different. New stars emerged. Old favorites reunited. And there were even a few fun one-off events and surprises in the mix.

Take a walk down memory lane and revisit five great moments from this year in local music.

A ‘Stray Bird’ takes flight

Maya de Vitry, a Lancaster native now living in Nashville, has been best-known to hometown audiences as one-third of the folk trio the Stray Birds. But earlier this year, she proved her prowess as a solo artist. Her debut album “Adaptations,” released in January, is an introspective, gorgeous record inspired by her travels to Cuba. There’s good news if you like what you hear: In October, de Vitry launched a successful Kickstarter campaign to raise $22,000 for the record’s follow-up “How to Break a Fall,” expected in the spring.

Lancaster at the Grammys

In February, two Franklin & Marshall College faculty members, Jessica Beebe and Doris Hall-Gulati, were nominated for a Grammy award in the Best Choral Performance category. Singer Beebe was nominated with Philadelphia-based choral group The Crossing, and clarinetist Hall-Gulati was nominated with New York vocal ensemble Clarion Choir. Clarion won, making Hall-Gulati a Grammy winner. She learned of her win by text message, as she walked to catch a train following a performance in Philadelphia. “I got (my phone) out, I saw, ‘Congratulations,’ and I just fell down on the ground,” Hall-Gulati told LNP the following day. “I was in shock. I completely lost it.”

Two local favorites reunite

Nostalgia was rich in 2019, as two local bands that hit it big in the ’80s and ’90s reunited and performed shows in Lancaster. Indie pop trio Suddenly, Tammy! reunited in February as part of Lancaster Roots and Blues. The group played at its old haunt, the Chameleon Club, to fans who came from as far as Massachusetts.

The Ocean Blue also reunited this year, and performed at Tellus360 in June in support of its album “Kings and Queens / Knaves and Thieves.” The atmospheric pop band frequented spots like the Chameleon Club before hitting it big with songs like “Between Something and Nothing” and “Drifting, Falling.”

“Lancaster was essential to our success,” front man David Schelzel told LNP. “It really was. Even though we were from Hershey, Lancaster was the first place we played that we really felt like, oh, this is home, here’s our home base.”

Phil Kresge’s major Woodstock celebration

Phil Kresge, the mayor of Mountville and a member of local bands the Fabulous Cheeze Brothers and Sisters and the Crackerbeez, hosts an annual Woodstock tribute concert for friends and family in his decked-out garage. In honor of the festival’s 50th anniversary, Kresge took the party to Long’s Park as part of the Summer Music Series. The show featured 25 musicians covering everything from Janis Joplin to Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Lyncs makes the right connections

Lyncs, the musical project of Jackie Hynes, is one of the most promising acts to emerge locally in recent years. Hynes is a Lancaster native whose electro-pop is reminiscent of acts like Lorde and Sylvan Esso. In 2019, she released three singles, played at Launch Music Conference and Festival and Lancaster Pride and collaborated with Rock Lititz-based OPUS for a music video. Although Hynes has since relocated to New York City, we’re happy she is still finding ways to incorporate Lancaster in her musical journey.

