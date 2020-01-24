On Tuesday, 115 of the world’s most promising up-and-coming blues bands will convene on Memphis’ historic Beale Street for a shot at hitting the big time. Two of those groups hail from Lancaster County. The Benjamin Vo Blues Band, of Lititz, and Blues on the Loose, of Lancaster, will compete Tuesday through Saturday, Feb. 1, in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. It will be both groups’ first showing at the competition.

They’ll battle it out by playing compact sets, vying for the attention of a panel of judges who’ve spent their careers producing and making the blues. The competition culminates in a show at the Orpheum Theatre, where the finalists compete for cash, prizes and industry recognition.

To compete in Memphis, bands must win a qualifying competition at their regional blues society. Vo’s band and Blues on the Loose competed against one another to represent the Billtown Blues Association, based in Hughesville, Lycoming County. Vo’s band took the top prize.

Blues on the Loose got a second chance through the Steel City Blues Society in Phoenixville, Chester County. The band won the preliminary competition, qualifying for Memphis as well.

The Benjamin Vo Blues Band and Blues on the Loose will play as part of the Fill the Void Music Festival, an effort coordinated by Lancaster musician Kevin Gannon after Lancaster Roots and Blues was canceled for 2020.

Each blues society hosted a separate competition for solo/duo acts, which will go on to Memphis to compete in their own category. Lancaster’s most local blues organization is the Blues Society of Central Pennsylvania, which did not participate in the challenge this year because of a past lack of participants. A statement on the society’s website indicates it will revisit the topic in 2020.

Vo, 32, started playing a nylon string classical guitar after watching his dad play Spanish music on his.

He didn’t find the blues until college, where his friend had an extensive CD collection of Delta blues legends like Robert Johnson and Skip James. Vo was taken by the raw emotion of these works.

“I just liked the way they expressed themselves,” Vo says.

He started writing and recording original blues himself in 2014.

“I figured, if I’m going to be out there playing, I should write my own songs,” Vo says.

While he played in other bands before, his first gig with his newly founded blues band was at the 2016 Lancaster Roots and Blues music festival. The next year, he played at Reading’s Speckled Hen as part of the Reading Blues Fest. Tom Butler, vice president of the Billtown Blues Association, and his wife, Lori, who also works with the group, were in the audience. They encouraged Vo to enter the blues challenge preliminary.

Vo first competed there in 2018, but didn’t advance. Over the next year, he performed more and solidified the band’s lineup to its current roster: Vo on guitar and vocals, Joel Stoltzfus on drums, Jeff Pickel on bass and Drew Kiniry on drums.

When he returned to compete in March 2019, he and his band approached it with a more relaxed attitude, feeling this time as if they had nothing to lose. Turns out, they had a lot to offer, too, and took home the top prize.

“Jeff and I were just shocked because of the caliber of bands that were there,” says Stoltzfus, 28, of Strasburg.

A second chance

One of those competing bands was Blues on the Loose, fronted by Lewis Bechtold, of Lancaster. The band formed in 2015 after Bechtold, a veteran of the local music scene, wanted to move away from performing cover songs and toward his passion of keeping the blues alive.

Blues on the Loose’s lineup is Bechtold on vocals and harmonica, Tom Lowry on keyboards, Jay McElroy on guitar, Doug Porter on bass and Tommy Leanza on drums.

After losing to Vo at the Billtown showdown in March, Blues on the Loose’s opportunity for a second chance was through the Steel City Blues Association in November. The competition was hosted at the new Phoenixville venue Sound Bank, and Bechtold figured that worst case, his band might make some connections that would lead to bookings.

In Phoenixville, bands drew cards out of a hat to select his band’s place. Bechtold’s draw indicated Blues on the Loose would perform last. He thought that was the kiss of death.

“I just figured at that time, all the other bands had played and they would be able to really determine who was best,” Bechtold says.

After the band opened the set with its original song “Down in New Orleans,” the bass drum pedal broke.

“It was a real momentum killer,” Bechtold says.

Within just a few minutes, the pedal was replaced thanks to the help of other musicians, and the band forged on with its set. Perhaps the way the band handled the snag helped in the judges’ final scoring, as Blues on the Loose was crowned winner.

Going to Memphis

Both bands received some financial support from the respective blues associations to help finance the trip. But some of the money will come out of their own pockets, as well.

“That’s really part of the challenge, frankly, is getting the money to pay to do this,” Bechtold.

Bechtold thinks the investment is worth it though. In addition to the actual competition, he’s looking forward to taking advantage of some of challenge’s other offerings, especially speed networking, where bands will be able to introduce their band to a number of industry professionals in short sessions.

Other offerings include blues-themed yoga, a health fair and master classes by esteemed musicians.

Vo hopes his band will make some valuable connections.

“I think the biggest reason to go down is to be heard by the right people, to be heard by someone who can push us to the next level of where we’re playing,” Vo says.

For Bechtold, a musician with decades of experience, the recognition is appreciated. He plans to seize this opportunity to its fullest.

“My maxim has always been the old hippie maxim: I’d rather burn out than fade away,” Bechtold says. “So I’m driving for the wall. When it’s over, it’s over. It doesn’t matter how it ends, so you might as well make the most of it.”