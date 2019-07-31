If you’re looking for a blast of vitamins and antioxidants, eat orange fruits and vegetables. One of the most prevalent antioxidants in orange foods comes from beta carotene. As the word suggests, carotene comes from the Latin word for carrot.

Beta carotene is the antioxidant that gives foods such as carrots, sweet potatoes and pumpkins their orange color (lower levels of beta-carotene are also found in yellow and dark green fruits and vegetables). Fruits and vegetables with high levels of carotenes, such as carrots and cantaloupe, may reduce the risk of lung cancer and other types of cancer.

Beta carotene is converted in the body to Vitamin A, which, according to Janelle Glick, a dietitian with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, is helpful for night vision, skin, teeth and bones.

“Orange foods are also rich in folate, which is a B vitamin,” Glick says. “And that helps to prevent neural tube defects in unborn babies. Having the darker, more intensely colored fruits and vegetables helps you to get those nutrients.”

Citrus fruits, such as oranges, contain high levels of Vitamin C. Vitamin C is particularly helpful for the heart and skin and an overall healthy immune system, Glick notes. Mangoes also are a great source of Vitamin C as well as fiber, and they contribute to a healthy immune system.

“So we might think, ‘Let me just pop a Vitamin C pill,’ but it’s just not the same as what we get from the plant food itself,” Glick says. “There’s a lot of research that says supplement forms of any of these are never as beneficial as the plant forms. We have to think about that in terms of general health. There’s so much benefit in the plants’ food themselves.”

Some studies have shown that getting four servings of beta carotene-rich fruits and vegetables a day can help prevent certain types of cancer.

“If you go to the American Institute of Cancer Research website, it shows there are a lot of cancers linked to our diet and could be prevented,” Glick says. “So we should think about building our meals and snacks around plant foods. A lot of these really colorful fruits and vegetables can make a huge difference in terms of cancer prevention, heart disease prevention and diabetes prevention.”