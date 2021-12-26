After a month of self-induced holiday stress, we can all use a little walk.

Walking is my favorite activity. I find it to be better than an antidepressant. There’s certainly some science behind that, such as endorphins that are released during exercise.

My mom tells a story about my brother Mark getting angry and running away from home. In about an hour, he returned and was whistling happily. Of course, where we grew up, surrounded by woods, if you ran away, it was to to the natural world.

An article on the website of the American Psychological Association says that spending time in nature has been linked to improved attention, lower stress, better mood and other benefits. But I’m just looking for what the late Mary Oliver found.

Oliver, a poet and student of nature, said that she walks “with the inherited devotions of curiosity and respect.”

While walking among flowering roses, Oliver is overcome by the sweet smell, saying “I’m washed into it, as though it was a river, full of dreaming and idleness — I drop to the sand, I can’t move; I am restless no more; I am replete, supine, finished, filled to the last edges with an immobilizing happiness.”

In search of such happiness and not merely a cardio workout, it is okay to stop when I hear a woodpecker and try to spot him in the trees. It is okay to reach out and touch the moss covering a rock, or watch butterflies as they lick salts in a mud puddle. It is okay to sit on a sandy bank and listen to the Little Chiques Creek rush by. In season, I will stop to eat mulberries, raspberries, wineberries, blackberries, choke cherries, dogwood fruit, chickweed and purslane.

Sometimes I bring along a backpack and pick up trash, or take home a good stepping stone or harvest some edible weeds. But mostly, I travel as lightly as possible, observing the wildlife and the beauty of the evolving seasons with the “curiosity and respect” that Oliver mentions.

Often I catch myself worrying over some dilemma, and realize I just passed through my favorite part of the trail and didn’t take note of it. I wonder what else I missed while lost in thought. Staying in the present moment is a discipline.

Henry David Thoreau would spend hours “rapt in a revery” watching the morning unfold. He said, “There were times when I could not afford to sacrifice the bloom of the present moment to any work, whether of the head or hands.”

Once, I decided to multitask and make a phone call that was long overdue. In addition to having a hard time hearing with traffic noise, at the end of the walk, I didn’t have that uplifting feeling that I expected to get. I had not been “rapt in a revery” to the details of the moment.

Now, I insist on an uninterrupted walk: no phone calls, no stopping for photos, no listening to a podcast and no dwelling on worries. This is easier said than achieved, as anyone with a meditative practice knows. The mind wanders at will. It helps to have your eyes scanning the sky, rather than looking down at your toes (although the terrain may have a say in this).

John Muir’s account of his first summer in the Sierra Mountains of California is the reason I chose to hike in Yosemite. I followed his footsteps on the trail named for him. But I don’t need to go to a national park to enjoy a walk.

After all, Thoreau gleaned his inspiration from the relatively small, and rather ordinary Walden Pond.

I can find interest in the drainage basin behind a housing project, in shoots of mint emerging in a roadside ditch in early spring, or in the ice on a puddle.

Some days are such gifts! Spotting a box turtle or a fox crossing the path. Watching a mole who thinks he is hidden under some leaves. Mesmerized by minnows swimming in a shallow part of the creek. Delighted by a heron flying upstream. Quietly watching a duck followed by her ducklings as they float downstream. Watching a bee force its way into a bottle gentian blossom. Surprised by a chipmunk running down a cliff, chasing a wood frog and eating it in one motion before I knew what just happened!

But many days are cold and gray, turning my cheeks rosy and my nose wet, and there isn’t much excitement. Still, there is always something to see.

At the end of a walk I am restored. My reserves have been filled and I have an easy joy that bubbles up to the surface. Birdsong, rustling leaves, slants of light, babbling streams — they are all inside of me now.

Diana Abreu is a page designer at LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.