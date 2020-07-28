From the Summer 2020 edition of Balance magazine.

Sartorially speaking, the first few weeks of the stay-at-home order were a never-ending lazy Sunday. Elastic waistbands, oversized T-shirts and fuzzy socks ruled supreme, offering a rare glimpse of comfort during a time as uncertain as a global pandemic.

My usual workday beauty routine of blow drying my hair and applying a face full of makeup felt out of place with my new casual look. So, just like mass gatherings and frivolous shopping trips, they became a thing of the past. I didn’t see the point of sticking to my routine when no one would see me. It seemed like a waste of product and time.

Like so many Americans, I struggle with anxiety and depression, both of which were exacerbated by the demands of living and working during a pandemic.

On a lark, I put on a little makeup one day to see if it might make a difference in my mood.

My shoulders received a gentle tug upward, as if they were attached to marionette strings. I no longer dreaded catching a glimpse of myself in video calls, and found myself more likely to offer up ideas in meetings. All it took was a little mascara, under-eye concealer and CC cream – my go-to product that combines foundation, moisturizer and SPF in one, meaning my skin would be protected from the sun on dinnertime walks, too.

As I found time, I employed other tools in my arsenal. With nail salons closed, a swipe of polish made me feel pampered on my day off. (The wet polish also helped me break free from the never-ending scroll of a smartphone.) A spritz of perfume in the morning made me feel more awake, boosting my mood when I caught a whiff while typing. Putting on jewelry helped me feel more put-together for staff video calls, even if I was still wearing yoga pants.

All of this made me realize that these products benefit the user, not the beholder. While I thought my beauty routine was for other people, in reality, it’s always been for myself and my self-esteem. Therefore, a swipe of mascara that makes me happy could never be a waste, whether 1 or 100 people see the results.

Investing time in your beauty routine might be understandably far from your mind given our world’s current events. But no one will be equipped to fight these historic fights without being kind to themselves. We’re taxing our bodies and minds more than ever to simply exist, and in turn, we should be kinder than ever to ourselves, too.

Some days for me, that looks like glitter eyeshadow. Other days, it’s a decade-old pair of sweatpants. Both are valid ways of taking care of yourself. Just listen and react accordingly, because being the best version of yourself takes a lot of behind-the-scenes work.