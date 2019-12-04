Baltimore Magazine has joined The New York Times, the New York Post and other publications in recognizing Lancaster as a unique "and surprisingly hip" town.

The article, posted to Baltimore Magazine's website follows up its "surprisingly hip" comment with a quick beginner's guide on Lancaster history (and correct pronunciation).

"Surprising because, well, it’s just so dang old. Lancaster—one of the oldest inland cities in the United States—was settled in 1709 by German immigrants known as the Pennsylvania Dutch. It officially became Lancaster 20 years later, when a British citizen named it after his hometown in England. (Locally, Lancaster is pronounced “lank-iss-tr” not “lan-kast-r.”) It even served as the nation’s capital for exactly one day during the Revolutionary War—September 27, 1777," wrote Janelle Erlichman Diamond for Baltimore Magazine.

The article goes on to highlight the unique aspects of Lancaster's balance between traditional and trendy.

"That seems to be what Lancaster has done so well—hold on to tradition (Mennonite men in their straw hats and beards selling butchered meats) while embracing innovation and the future (countless boutiques and a restaurant scene The New York Times called “a global feast in an unlikely spot.”)," says Baltimore Magazine.

The article names a few favorite restaurants, bars, shops and other establishments including Max's Eatery, Thistle Finch Distillery, Passenger Coffee, Decades and others. Businesses such as Clair Brothers and the Lancaster Science Factory where also highlighted.

Yuletide at Wheatland was also singled out as something to check out during the holiday season.

The Baltimore Magazine writer sees a bit of a sister city in Lancaster in terms of quirkiness, history and trendiness.

"But no matter the season, it’s easy to fall in love with Lancaster—and not just because of the whoopie pies. It’s a town that seems to have a kinship with Baltimore: lots of history, quirkiness, independent shops, great restaurants, love of markets. It’s the kind of place you leave and then immediately start planning your next trip to. In fact, we’ve already been back twice," Diamond wrote.

Here are some other suggestions for people planning on visiting Lancaster County. And of course, we recommend checking out Visit Lancaster.