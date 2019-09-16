Backstreet's back. Almost.

Two songs into their Hersheypark Stadium concert on Sunday, Aug. 18, the Backstreet Boys had to stop the show due to thunderstorms.

The show was rescheduled. Backstreet Boys will appear on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 -- tonight -- in Hershey as part of the boy band's DNA World Tour.

Tickets from the postponed August 18 show will be honored, according to Hershey Entertainment & Resorts.

Guests who had tickets to the postponed show but who can't make the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund at point of purchase.

New tickets for the new date are now on sale. They are available at the Giant Center Box Office, through www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, tickets were still available starting at $19.50.