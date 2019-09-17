Listen to almost any Backstreet Boys song, and you’ll be able to pick out five distinct voices.

It seems like it should be a given, but it’s not always a guaranteed fact in boy bands. In the case of NSYNC, for example, two members sang lead while the other three’s primary roles were as harmony singers.

Backstreet Boys were always different, though, and each member’s personality has been as big a part of the group as their voice. That element – the importance of their individuality, while simultaneously celebrating that the vocalists are much more powerful in unison– felt like it was at the heart of a Backstreet Boys show in 2019.

Each member took time to address the audience separately, and the spotlight felt evenly divided among the five. Tidbits about their histories and personalities peppered the show, from Brian Littrell’s southern roots to Kevin Richardson’s role as the group’s elder statesman.

But when they come together – that’s when the magic happens.