Now that you've read the headline, the song is already stuck in your head.
"Baby Shark," the viral hit and unexpected theme song for the World Series champions the Washington Nationals, has inspired a full-length tour set to hit 90 cities beginning in the spring of 2020. Other songs featured in the 80 minute show include "Jungle Boogie," "Wheels on the Bus" and more.
"Baby Shark Live" comes to the Hershey Theatre on Monday, June 1, 2020, and tickets go on sale this Friday, December 20. For more information on the tour, click here.