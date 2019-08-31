Those who run bed-and-breakfasts will often serve a dessert in the afternoon when new guests are checking in.

“Most people have a ‘meet and greet the innkeeper’ thing in the afternoon,” says Debbie Mosimann, who runs Swiss Woods Bed and Breakfast, south of Brickerville, with her husband, Werner.

She likes to have biscotti and another dessert out on the sideboard to greet guests.

“The sweet stuff kind of goes hand in hand with what we do,” she adds.

So desserts were a natural topic for the next cookbook from the “8 Broads in the Kitchen,” Mosimann’s collaboration with seven other innkeepers from across the country.

“8 Broads in the Kitchen: Desserts!” is filled with recipes for cobblers and crisps, various cookies and bars, cakes and pies, brownies, kids’ recipes and even cocktails.

It’s a sequel to their 2018 cookbook, “Breakfast and Brunch Recipes.” Both books come from Walnut Street Books, the Lancaster imprint of longtime local publishers Merle and Phyllis Good.

Mosimann and a couple of her co-authors who operate inns in the region will be serving up treats and signing their cookbooks at a free open house at Swiss Woods on Sunday, Sept. 8. She has other signings scheduled in October and November.

Head start

Mosimann says she and her fellow innkeepers had a head start on this cookbook.

“There was a chapter for desserts in the first (cookbook), and we just didn’t have room for it,” Mosimann says. “So, we kind of had a head start. We had a huge chunk of recipes we couldn’t use the first go-round. So that was the impetus.

“People don’t bake a whole lot at home,” Mosimann says. “And the stuff we make is from scratch. It tastes good; it’s fresh. There are a lot of really easy desserts we use in the morning, at breakfast, as well, like the cobblers, the crisps. (The recipes) aren’t very hard.

“I think for somebody who doesn’t want to spend a whole lot of time making desserts, there’s quite a few choices in there,” she says.

There’s even a chapter in the cookbook for sweets you can make for children, Mosimann says.

“There’s popcorn balls and caramel corn, which is really not very hard, and you can make it yourself instead of paying $10 a bag,” she says.

Recipes Mosimann contributed to the book include a vanilla bean panna cotta with blood orange gelee, which will be among the treats served at next Sunday’s signing event — along with brownies, snickerdoodles and chocolate crinkles.

Her other desserts in the book include a Linzer torte — Mosimann lived in Austria for a time — along with stout brownies made with local beer and an Arabian honey cake, made with her husband’s locally produced honey that they sell at Swiss Woods.

She has even contributed a recipe for French hot chocolate.

Mosimann shares this recipe from the cookbook. She adapted it from a recipe a longtime guest at Swiss Woods shared with her.

Mosimann says she makes her brownies using Hegemony Imperial Stout from St. Boniface Brewing Co. in Ephrata.

DEBBIE MOSIMANN’S STOUT BROWNIES

Makes 12 brownies.

Prep time: 30 minutes.

Baking time: 25 to 30 minutes.

Ingredients:

• 8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter, melted until browned

• 3/4 cup sugar

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 3 eggs, divided

• 6 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

• 1/3 cup of stout beer

• 3/4 cup flour

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

• 1 cup coarsely broken walnuts, gently toasted and cooled

Directions:

Heat the oven to 350 F.

Butter and flour an 8-by-8-inch baking pan, preferably metal.

In a bowl, mix the melted brown butter and the two sugars.

Add the eggs, one at a time. Combine all well.

Melt chocolate chips with the beer in top of a double boiler. Then add to the above ingredients.

Mix the flour, salt, cocoa powder and cooled, roasted walnut pieces in another bowl. Then add the liquid ingredients. Mix together.

Pour into the prepared baking pan.

Bake for at least 25 minutes. Check carefully, because they may need to bake longer; but don’t overbake them. They are finished when a little bit of batter still clings to the tester. Cool and then cut to serve.

BOOK SIGNINGS Innkeeper Debbie Mosimann and some of her fellow cookbook authors will be signing copies of “Desserts!” and their previous book, “Breakfast & Brunch Recipes,” and serving up treats on the following dates: • 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Swiss Woods Bed & Breakfast Inn, 500 Blantz Road, Lititz (near Speedwell Forge Lake). • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at S. Clyde Weaver, 5253 Main St., East Petersburg. • 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Aaron’s Books, 35 E. Main St., Lititz.