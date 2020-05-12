When Nancy and Robert Oliver moved into the home in East Hempfield Township, the yard was bare. Now it's filled with plants like azaleas, lilacs and bleeding hearts.

Nancy said the world needs a little color these days. She invited LNP|LancasterOnline photographer Suzette Wenger to photograph the flowers in bloom.

Here is a look at the azaleas blooming in the Olivers' yard and a few from our archives.

Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library in New Castle, Del. has an azalea woods filled with eight acres of azaleas in a rainbow of colors. The site is temporarily closed but here is a 360-degree scene to take you there.