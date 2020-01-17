With the Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards behind us, awards season continues Sunday, Jan. 19, with the Screen Actors Guild and AARP Movies for Grownups awards broadcasts.

Yet to come over the next few weeks are the Grammys, British BAFTAs and Academy Awards.

Here’s a guide to the major awards shows you can watch on various networks from now through mid-February.

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD (SAG) AWARDS

When and where: 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, simulcast on TNT and TBS.

These awards honor just the actors and actresses in film and television — not producers, directors, etc. Ensemble acting honors are bestowed instead of a best-picture award.

Be sure to tune in right at the beginning of the telecast to see a group of actors tell funny stories about how they got into the business. Leonardo DiCaprio will present a lifetime achievement award to Robert De Niro. This telecast was presented without a host until 2017; no host has yet been announced. Info and nominees: sagawards.org.

AARP THE MAGAZINE'S MOVIES FOR GROWNUPS AWARDS

When and where: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, PBS.

These awards, sponsored by AARP The Magazine, honor movies that resonate with older viewers, fight industry ageism and appeal to age-50-and-above audiences.

Tony Danza hosts these 19th annual awards, which were presented Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills and recorded for broadcast on PBS' "Great Performances" Jan. 19.

Annette Bening receives the career achievement award. Info: aarp.org. Spoiler alert: The winners are listed on the website. The awards can be streamed, starting Jan. 20, at pbs.org/moviesforgrownups.

GRAMMY AWARDS

When and where: 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, on CBS.

Alicia Keys will host the 62nd annual awards that honor achievement in a wide variety of genres within the music business. Categories include spoken-word, comedy and musical theater albums, along with “music for visual media.” Info and nominees: grammy.com.

Red-carpet coverage, Grammys: Seacrest and Rancic will host live red-carpet coverage starting at 6 p.m. on E!, with the pre-show “countdown” at 4 p.m. and the “after-party” show at 11:30.

BAFTA AWARDS

When and where: 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, on BBC America.

Puckish British TV talk show personality Graham Norton will do the hosting honors from London for these 73nd annual film awards, known as the “British Oscars.”

Given by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, they honor both British and American films, with such Brit-specific categories as outstanding British film and outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer. Nominations will be announced Tuesday. Info: bafta.org.

INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS

When and where: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, on the IFC network:

The red carpet is on the Santa Monica beach, and the awards for independently produced films are given out in the middle of the afternoon under a giant tent.

The free-wheeling telecast of these 35th annual awards will be hosted by comedic actress Aubrey Plaza. Info and nominees: filmindependent.org/spirit-awards.

ACADEMY AWARDS

When and where: 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC: A new producing team, Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain — who have both produced extensively in film and TV — will helm the 92nd edition of this granddaddy of the film award shows. Like last year's awards show, the Oscars will be presented without a host this year. Info: oscars.org.

Red carpet coverage, Oscars: Seacrest and Rancic will host live red-carpet coverage starting at 5 p.m. on E!, with a recap at 7:30 p.m. A pre-show “countdown” is set for 1 p.m. and the “after-party” show at 11:30.