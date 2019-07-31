It’s a car collector’s mecca.
Mecum Auctions is filling the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex with automobiles most of us could only dream of owning.
But all 1,200 will be finding new homes during the celebrated event that opened today and runs through Saturday.
Headlining the auction is the Todd Werner Collection, which features a selection of investment-grade, historic race cars from the likes of “Dandy Dick” Landy, Sox & Martin, “Dyno Don” Nicholson, Hayden Proffitt and “The King,” Richard Petty.
Petty himself will be on the stage while the cars are auctioned and will be available to sign autographs Friday 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.
Two Petty NASCAR vehicles are on the block: a 1970 Plymouth Superbird and the 1971 Plymouth Road Runner that won the 1971 NASCAR Grand National Championship.
Other highlights include the first L88 Corvette, a 1967 convertible; a restored, concours-condition 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback; and a 1970 Plymouth Cuda Convertible.
In another area, a variety of vintage Road Art collections will be auctioned.
The auction is open to buyers, sellers and spectators, but if you’re thinking about bidding, it’ll cost you $200 just for the opportunity.
If you just want a chance to ogle the vehicles, admission is $30 and free for children 12 and under.
Gates open daily at 8 a.m.
For more information, visit mecum.com.