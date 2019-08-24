Can white, evangelical Christians challenge President Donald J. Trump?

Mary Theresa “Terry” Webb sure can — in spades.

Webb, an author, journalist and missionary who resides at Willow Valley Retirement Community, is the author of the recently released “Following Jesus in the Age of Trump.”

She has dedicated the book “to my Christian brothers and sisters willing to agree to disagree while loving each other and following Jesus.”

This latest book is her eleventh. Previous works include other non-fiction books, fiction and historical fiction, including “Thaddeus Stevens: The Making of an Inconvenient Hero.”

Webb said she was motivated to write this book because she was curious why 81 percent of white, evangelical Christians voted for and still support Trump. (She defines evangelical as “believers in the Bible, the inspired word of God.”)

She began by talking to the people where she worships, at Willow Street Mennonite and St. James Episcopal churches.

“They would question my faith,” Webb said. “I would ask, ‘Why Trump?’ Some didn’t want to talk about it. I hope to encourage people to talk.”

Webb notes that there are some evangelical Christians who are speaking out at great risk.

“But in this Age of Trump, many are blindly following him,” she said, “ignoring his 10,000 lies and the treatment of those seeking asylum at the border, separating children from parents, putting children in cages, showing no compassion.”

Her book, “Following Jesus ...” draws on the Sermon on the Mount, which is generally considered to contain the central tenets of Christian discipleship and includes the Beatitudes, which are eight blessings that Webb calls the compass.

“The Beatitudes are the core belief system of Anabaptists,” she said. “I also focused on ‘Jesus is the way, the truth and the life.’ ”

The author changes the Kingdom of God to the Domain of God “because Americans don’t believe in crowning kings and kingdoms. We are not a kingdom, the president is not a king.”

She hopes people who read the book, particularly about the Sermon on the Mount, will ask, “What would Jesus say?”

Webb describes her religious background, noting she was baptized as an infant, descends from eight generations of clergy, accepted Jesus when she was a teen and had a spiritual rebirth experience, which sent her to the mission field and a call to ministry,

She attended Trinity School for Ministry, a seminary in Pittsburgh, where she earned a lay studies degree because she already had a master’s degree in education.

“I thought I was called to be a servant leader, not to be a preacher,” Webb said. “I was seven years in the process toward ordained ministry.”

During that time, she also chaired the Peace Commission for the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh. Through that she had an opportunity to go to Russia to build relationships with Christians there.

She also has been on mission trips to Romania, Tajikistan, Egypt, Kenya, Uganda and Honduras.

“Following Jesus in the Age of Trump” includes two domains of Christian history. The first is the Roman Empire when Jesus was alive.

“What was it like and how did Jesus deal with that and how did Christians behave because (the empire) lasted four centuries?” Webb asked.

The second is the Third Reich in Nazi Germany, when Hitler brought all the churches together as the Church of Germany, which Jews could not join and that was led by a Nazi.

“I looked at why (Dietrich) Bonhoeffer was concerned and what happened to him.”

Bonhoeffer was a German pastor, theologian, anti-Nazi dissident and key founding member of the Confessing Church. He was executed by the Nazis just weeks before Germ,any surrendered in 1945.

“There’s a revised interest in Bonhoeffer today,” Webb noted. “(He) is one of many Christians through many centuries who was a prophet of his day. He started the Confessing Church because he didn’t like what was happening in Christianity. And I don’t like what’s happening in Christianity today.”

Webb said one of the reasons she is concerned is because leaders in churches today are reluctant to face division.

“They don’t know what to do or what to say,” she said. “They are afraid of offending some members of their congregations.”

But Jesus did address political leaders, Webb said, calling them “whitewashed tombs and a brood of vipers.”

This brings Webb back to the education of Christians today. She refers to a recent article in “Christianity Today” by Timothy Dalrymple, president and CEO of the publication, which concludes “So let us not be silent.”

What is Webb’s hope?

“If nothing else, I hope this book will begin to stimulate Christian people to talk to each other, to re-examine what Jesus said and did. What does it mean to be a Christian today?

“Christians are afraid and the only way to deal with fear is to speak the truth to dissipate the fear. You will have to expect reactions. If you do speak the truth, you have to expect persecution.”

Webb’s book, “Following Jesus in the Age of Trump” is available at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon. It also can be accessed at www.followingjesusintrumpage.com.