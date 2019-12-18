August Burns Red has played nearly 100 shows in 2019. Their travels have taken them to Sacramento, California; Brisbane, Australia; Frankfurt, Germany; and many stops in between.

But there’s one show the Manheim-born metalcore band anticipates more than any other: its annual Christmas Burns Red holiday show in Lancaster.

“The crowd is always so welcoming and responsive,” guitarist JB Brubaker says. “It’s definitely, like, a highlight for us as far as shows go every year.”

Since 2005, the band has played at the Chameleon Club in December as an annual tradition — first as part of CI Records’ annual Christmas Show, and later as its own separate event. The band will expand the celebration this year by bringing it to Lancaster County Convention Center’s Freedom Hall on Saturday night. Jeremy Weiss, founder of CI Records, says the venue upgrade will allow for more walk-up sales the day of the show.

They’ve also added a Friday night concert and dance party at the Chameleon Club to get the fun started early.

The Friday night show will feature Trove, FTD and Goat Skull Rebellion, followed by a DJ set by Brubaker. On Saturday, Knocked Loose, Miss May I, Like Moths to Flames, Currents, Hawk and Wither Away will perform before August Burns Red takes the stage.

As is tradition, the band’s set will include some of its Christmas songs and other surprises. The show also comes at the end of a yearlong international tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of the album “Constellations.” August Burns Red also will perform that album front-to-back, for what Brubaker says will be the last time “in the foreseeable future.”

History

August Burns Red’s involvement in the CI Records Christmas Show dates from 2005, when the band was included as an opening act for Lancaster noise rock group Sadarahu.

“The show was stuffed, as all the CI Christmas shows are, and this one I remember in particular because as people left the show, they were letting more people in,” Brubaker says. “There was a line at the door of people trying to buy tickets day-of all night, and I think they got like 900 people through.”

As August Burns Red built their fan base, they moved into the Christmas show’s headlining spot in 2006. By 2007, Weiss thought it was evident August Burns Red was attracting most of the crowd. So, in 2008, he decided to split the concert into two events: one show with August Burns Red headlining, and another featuring other CI Records bands.

In recent years, Weiss says the band’s individual Christmas show would sell out so quickly that they needed to add a second day. When both days sold out without an issue, he suggested the band bring the show to a larger venue.

“Hopefully this year goes well, and we’ll keep doing it and make it bigger and better every year,” Brubaker says.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Homecoming

Playing a hometown show for the band is always special. In the band’s earlier years, it was a bit scary, too.

“For years, it was super nerve-wracking, because we were still kind of getting experience,” Brubaker says. “And playing at home in front of our families and parents and all our close friends, I used to feel super nervous before the Christmas shows. Now I’ve done it enough where I can just kind of play it like it’s a normal show.”

This year, the show will have the added element of the band playing through “Constellations” in full, as it did at the Chameleon earlier this year. Playing the album so much this year has allowed Brubaker to reflect on its place in the band’s career trajectory.

“I think it was the record that really solidified us as a band that wasn’t going to go away,” Brubaker says. “It was a record that, outside of just America, we started to gain some steam worldwide with it.”

Weiss says that album not only upped the ante for August Burns Red, but for metalcore as a genre. In his opinion, it combined several necessary elements to make the challenging music work: creativity, exceptional instrumentalists and a tightness among members, while still making the complicated music palatable to the ear.

Hearing “White Washed" in a live setting is an example of what Weiss finds so exciting about August Burns Red shows.

“The fan participation in that song — to me, that’s the magic of watching this group play,” Weiss says. “If you think you do not like heavy or aggressive sounding music, there’s something they were able to do their entire career that is different. It’s inclusive. … The whole room becomes transfixed with what’s happening.”