August in Lancaster County means that peaches may be ready for picking, as their harvest season in Pennsylvania is July to September.

The U.S. dietary guidelines recommend incorporating fruits — such as peaches — into our daily diets, which is exciting news for many of us; and, in fact, the guidelines recommend eating 1.5 cups of fruit per day for women and 2 cups of fruit per day for men.

Fruits and vegetables contain vitamins, minerals and natural antioxidants that are important for our body’s health, and peaches, specifically, contain excellent amounts of vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and fiber.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, one medium peach (about 147 grams) provides approximately: 60 calories, 0.5 grams total fat, 230 mg of potassium, 2 grams of dietary fiber, and 6% of our dietary value of vitamin A, 15% of vitamin C and 2% of iron.

When buying peaches, select ones that are firm to slightly soft, and avoid extremely small, hard, bruised, wrinkled or fermented-smelling peaches. An unripe peach can be placed in a closed paper bag for 1 to 3 days to ripen, and, once ripe, a peach will keep in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Canning methods

Peaches can be categorized as freestone or clingstone: freestone peaches have flesh that easily separates from the pit, whereas clingstone peaches have flesh that tightly clings to the pit.

When it comes to canning, yellow freestone peach varieties such as Glenglo, Ernie’s Choice, Cresthaven, John Boy, Loring, Redhaven and Sunhigh work best.

If you’re planning to can peaches for preservation, be sure to only use yellow-flesh peaches.

White-flesh peaches are a low-acid food, which means that water bath canning and atmospheric steam canning aren’t sufficient to eliminate the risk of Clostridium botulinum poisoning.

And, unfortunately, there is not currently a research-tested recipe for processing white-flesh peaches in a pressure canner.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The only safe way to preserve white-flesh peaches is to freeze them. Information on this process can be found in the Penn State Extension “Let’s Preserve” series at bit.ly/PSUPreservePeach.

While many people love to buy peaches while they are in season and eat them fresh, yellow-flesh peaches can be safely enjoyed year-round by canning, freezing or drying them to make peach butter, salsa, pie filling, chutney, conserve, honey, jam and jelly, marmalade, pickles, preserves and relish.

In addition to the “Let’s Preserve” guide, information about and recipes for canning peaches can be found on the National Center for Home Food Preservation website at nchfp.uga.edu.

For individuals interested in learning safe, reliable methods for preserving food at home, the Penn State Extension Food Safety and Quality team is teaching home food preservation webinars until October.

To view the schedule and to register, please visit us at extension.psu.edu/preservation-webinars.

Stacy Reed is an educator with Penn State Extension in Lancaster, specializing in food safety and nutrition.