As you enter the sanctuary at Wisdom’s Table at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ on Buchanan Avenue, you are greeted by a rainbow of colors.

Wall hangings depict a pregnant mother, whales tossing in a sea, a youth whose self-esteem shines through.

In the church’s apse, a broken heart, enveloped in the bright blue arms of Jesus, is flanked by two wall hangings suggesting togetherness. Dangling above the center aisle is a ribboned fixture depicting Pentecost.

The artwork is the product of the church’s art ministry team — 13 members under the direction of the church’s pastor of visual arts, Diane Brandt.

The church does art installations depicting each season on the religious calendar.

“Together, we practice art making as a spiritual practice in order to enhance the worship experience,” Brandt explained.

The colorful artwork has remained since Easter and Pentecost. But during Lent, it was of a darker hue. This year’s Lenten season was especially gray for church staff and members. Just weeks before Lent, church member Charles Melchert, the husband of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Anabel Proffitt, died.

“For Lent, everybody on the art team was invited to create simple images of brokenness,” Brandt said.

During a retreat, Proffitt drew a broken heart with the color gold filling the break. She borrowed the idea from the Japanese art form Wabi-Sabi, in which gold is used to fill cracks in revered or cherished pieces handed down through generations. Wabi-Sabi is defined as the Japanese philosophy of accepting your imperfections and making the most of life.

Artist tribute

Proffitt’s drawing triggered an image in Brandt’s mind. She recalled seeing a triptych done in silver by artist Keith Haring during a visit to Grace Cathedral in San Francisco years before. The triptych included a heart in the center.

“I remembered it distinctly because it has this beautiful heart in the image of Christ with those who are suffering,” she said. It was the last piece Haring created before he died at age 31 of AIDS-related complications.

Haring had a unique style that has been copied by art teachers for people of all ages. He used simple chalk drawings with lines suggesting movement and joy.

Haring was a native of Kutztown, and his chalk images have become universally recognized. His symbols, Brandt said, “became a universal language. His baby stands for life, and he always has emotive lines. I love how he created this visual language with his heart, which is a simple style for people of all ages to enter into.”

The art team opted to employ that style for its Lenten artwork to symbolize the season as well as their own personal grief over Melchert’s death.

Images depicting brokenness — some showed babies in cages, others depicted the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally at Charlottesville — were placed on a triptych with gray tones simulating Haring’s own triptych.

“Liturgical art has a way of offering a prophetic witness to this unique time and place,” Brandt said.

The reveal

The team also adopted Haring’s style for their Easter art as well. At the Easter vigil the evening before Easter, the dark images were removed to reveal bright, multicolored acrylic-on-felt images of rebirth throughout the sanctuary. Each shows a broken heart with gold colors symbolizing healing.

Said Brandt: “As (singer-songwriter) Leonard Cohen says, ‘That’s where the light comes in — in our broken places.’ ”

The wall hangings bring a sense of healing and joy to the sanctuary.

The ribboned Pentecost fixture that reads “Strength and Diversity” is attached to the wall hangings and is meant to symbolize the Holy Spirit touching people.

“The diversity, I believe, gives a new perspective,” added team member Felicia Smith. “Everybody that comes in here, we tell them ‘You’re giving us a new way of seeing how we can be one with each other. That shows that we can come together to do better in the Christian faith.’ ”

The artwork does more than decorate the sanctuary.

“I think the new life images do an amazing job of engaging people,” Brandt said.

The images also are being used on the church’s prayer cards. Wisdom’s Table has hosted two events — including one earlier this month for friends and neighbors — in which people painted the cards and printed their prayers on the back.