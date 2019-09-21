In 1819, the cornerstone for a small church was laid along Reading Road in East Earl Township.

It was known as “Center Church” because of its central location from four local churches — New Holland/Zeltenreich and Muddy Creek in Lancaster County and Allegheny and Forest/Plow in Berks County — from which it drew its members.

That initial church lasted until 1872, when it was torn down and rebuilt on the west side of Reading Road (Route 625). That same year, the church was renamed St. John Center Lutheran Church.

“We were part of the New Holland charge,” the Rev. Thomas Darr, pastor of the church, said.

According to “The history of Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church,” written by Henry Snyder Gehman, the early New Holland charge also included Bergstrasse, Allegheny and Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.

200th anniversary events

The church has scheduled a series of events this fall to mark its 200th anniversary. The first is a Community Hymn Sing at 4 p.m. Sunday. Choirs from Mellingers Lutheran Church, Stevens, and Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Denver, also will participate.

On Oct. 6 at 4 p.m., Robert Horton, organist and choirmaster at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster, will present an organ and harpsichord recital at the church.

Every summer, the church hosts Music in the Grove — a celebration of bluegrass gospel music on summer evenings.

“Music,” said organist and music director Vickie Kissinger, “plays an important part of this church. St. John has a rich history of music and is an integral part of worship.”

Although the congregation dates its existence to 1819, its founders came to the area nearly a century earlier.

According to the church’s history, the Schneder family came to America in 1729. Two members of the family — Mathias and Jacob — were able to purchase 250 acres of land where the church now stands.

A union church

Initially, St. John was a union church, having been built and used by a Reformed congregation and a Lutheran congregation.

That continued until 1969, when the Reformed congregation built its own church a mile south of Center Church along Route 625. That church is named St. John’s Center United Church of Christ.

In the church’s early years, men and women sat on opposite sides of the aisle.

The church has undergone numerous renovations. The size of the balcony was reduced in the 1920s and electric lighting replaced kerosene lamps in 1927.

In the 1950s, the altar area was enlarged and restrooms were added on the first floor.

Darr, who is the church’s 20th pastor, said membership today is roughly 100 and average attendance is 45 to 50.

Other 200th anniversary events at the church this fall include a fall festival and pig roast at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 that will include a hayride and “scary” stories from the Bible; a Nov. 9 “Together Again” concert featuring Kissinger and Jun Chon; a Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 17, and a Dec. 7 bus trip to New York City.