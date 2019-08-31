Aspiring hospital chaplains face a rigorous year to learn about the profession and themselves

Theresa Platt felt a calling, but never saw herself as a chaplain.

“It was not on my radar,” the Grants Pass, Oregon, native said.

When asked if he thought he might become a chaplain, McCaskey graduate Scott Sprunger gave a “who me?” response.

“Doing chaplaincy? No way,” he said. “I thought that I wanted to be a professor of philosophy.”

Platt and Sprunger are two of the four residents who will begin their year of clinical pastoral education at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health next week. They will be joined by Nicolette Habecker, of Lebanon, and Alyson Barrett, of Suison City, California, who were not available during the interview.

Lancaster General’s clinical pastoral education program has been in place for more than 50 years.

Its purpose, supervisor Keith Espenshade said, is “to give pastors some hands-on training in dealing with people because so much of seminary (training is) very book-focused and theory-focused.”

Added program director Carolanne Hauck, “CPE teaches the bedside skills, the pastoral part — the part of listening and hearing what’s being said and learning about yourself.

“Our CPE model is referred to as the action/reflection model. You go out and do the work and come back and reflect on it.”

Selective process

Although Platt and Sprunger gave little thought to becoming chaplains as undergraduates or seminarians, they eventually landed slots in Lancaster General’s highly competitive clinical pastoral education program.

The four residents were selected from a pool of nearly 80 applicants. Residents receive a competitive salary and hospital employee benefits. Tuition for the year is $100. Prior participants have ranged in age from from 23 to 74 years, Espenshade said.

Applicants are required to have earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The master’s typically is a divinity degree. They also must have completed one clinical pastoral education unit totaling 400 hours prior to admission. That is often done as part of an internship program. (LGH also holds an internship program.) To complete the residency program, they must finish three additional clinical pastoral education units totaling 1,200 hours. That includes 300 hours of classroom/seminar time and 900 hours working in the hospital.

During the first few weeks, residents shadow the hospital’s chaplains before working independently in the trauma unit, the emergency department and intensive care as well as other areas throughout the hospital.

“Also, they may have a concentrated area of time where they would work at Women & Babies Hospital or the Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital,” Hauck said. “Ann Barshinger Cancer Institute would be another place where they would do some of their education.”

After graduating from George W. Truett Theological Seminary in Waco, Texas, Platt took a clinical pastoral education unit in Oregon. It was there that she discovered something about herself.

“Being present — really, really present with families — is something I really enjoy doing,” she said. “I feel very at home with people who just experienced trauma or are anxious or their family is anxious. I felt it was more toward my giftings.”

Initially, she said the idea of being a chaplain was “scary.”

When asked why, Platt said she believed a chaplain always “knows what to say” to people.

But sitting with a mother who had just lost a baby, she said, made her realize that there are times when words are useless.

‘Don’t fix the unfixable’

Espenshade said the most difficult thing for a chaplain to learn is “how to not try to fix things that are not fixable.

“If someone is in really deep pain because their child has just died, that can’t be fixed easily,” he said.

Chaplains, he explained, “need to be able to be with that person in their pain and accompany the person through the pain rather than try to yank the person out of their pain.”

Hauck said part of the educational process is for chaplains to learn about themselves so their own feelings do “not get in the way of what the patient and the family need.”

Traumatic events also can affect chaplains. In addition to receiving counseling from other chaplains, they are expected to process how that experience impacted them and how they intend to use that experience when faced with similar situations inthe future.

“That’s part of the CPE process,” Hauck said.

A diverse culture

Platt chose Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to experience the diversity of the area — and she wasn’t necessarily referring to the Plain sects that call Lancaster County home.

“I wanted to learn from a culture that was different than my own,” she said. “There is a lot of diversity here. It’s cool to see people who are speaking different languages.”

Sprunger said he was looking for a “hands-on” profession, and he sees chaplaincy as a way to use what he learned at Union Theological Seminary in New York to help others.

“I wanted to be able to take some of those concepts and theological ideas that I learned in the classroom and not only put those into practice ... but also to do it in my own home community ... to the place that I love and the people I love.”