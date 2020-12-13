As we deal with the surge of COVID-19 cases there are a few related (and not so related) things that parents should be aware of right now.

Lice

As if we are not dealing with enough right now, the bugs have showed up. I am hoping this annual show of pests will be limited this year due to social distancing and less children in school. However, we are already getting lots of phone calls, so I am certain lice are in the community. If you find lice on your child here is what to do:

— Do not panic. Lice are not life-threatening, and you will get rid of them. They have nothing to do with cleanliness, simply they are looking for a host and happened to grab on.

— Itchy head is a delayed presentation of lice. Most commonly they are diagnosed because they are discovered. This means that during the winter months routine head checks are not a bad idea. Wet combing the hair is the best way to detect lice.

— First line of treatment is a topical pediculicide, the most common is permethrin. These are available over the counter including brands such as Rid or Nix. Instructions are on the box, including a repeat treatment on day 9-10. These are 78% effective. Repeated and thorough combing out and removal of lice and nits (eggs) is critical for cure.

— Resistant lice do occur in our area so if you use an over-the-counter treatment and still find active lice, contact your health care provider for a stronger medication.

— According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children with lice should be treated promptly but should not be prevented from going to school.

— Adult lice can survive without a host for up to 55 hours, but probably become nonviable long before that. Washing clothing and bed linens used by the infested person in hot water is recommended. Transmission from inanimate objects such as furniture is exceedingly rare.

Avoiding another epidemic

There has been a sharp drop in routine vaccination rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some areas have reported decreases as great as 50%-70%. It is especially important that children receive their routine vaccines such as measles, tetanus and pertussis. The current outbreak of COVID-19 stands as a living testament to what a widespread effect infectious disease can have on our health, safety and economy. Pediatric health care providers have gotten incredibly good at safely vaccinating children despite the pandemic.

If your child is behind in their immunizations, please reach out to your health care provider today to arrange for catch up. And if you do not have health insurance for your child, they can be vaccinated for free at multiple places around the county. For more info, call the state Department of Health at 877-PAHEALTH (877-724-3258).

Virtual learning slide

Report cards for the first marking period have been issued from most school districts. If your child is not doing well with virtual learning, now is the time to act. Virtual learning requires different skills than in-person learning. Your child’s teacher may not be aware that they are struggling, so communicating with them is important.

Schools have many solutions for kids who are falling, however, you know your child best, which means you should not hesitate to offer suggestions to their teacher. There are many accommodations for different learning styles including small group learning, speech-to-text apps and sensory adjustments. In-person community pods are popping up in Lancaster as well, which are designed to provide kids with some human interaction during their school day. Remote learning burnout is also becoming more common. If your child lacks motivation for school, consider their mental health first, as this is often a sign of anxiety or depression. Educators continue to work to come up with creative ways to motivate and teach kids despite being online. Please reach out to your school if your child needs support.

Mental health matters

The emotional impact of the pandemic on ourselves and our children is becoming increasingly apparent. A recent CDC survey shows that mental health emergency department visits among 5- to 18-year-olds are up 24%-31% since April. The isolation and loneliness caused by the pandemic are taking their toll on our children and teens.

What can we do? The single most determinant of resilience and positive emotional health for a child is having one caring adult in their life. So, we can start by being that caring adult for our kids and our community. Begin by asking “Are you okay?” and encouraging reflection and communication about how they are feeling during this difficult time. Mental health services are available now more than they have ever been in affordable ways; please reach out to your school or health care provider if you need help finding a counselor. If we address these concerns in an open, productive way, without shame, it will help us all emerge from this crisis healthy and strong.

The isolation of COVID-19 can give us a feeling of paralysis when it comes to our problems, both big and small. No matter what is bugging your child (pun intended) there are productive steps you can take to solve problems, even during a pandemic. Most importantly, even though we are distanced, there are people to help parents and kids take the steps needed to make the world not only tolerable, but joyful again.

Dr. Pia Fenimore, of Lancaster Pediatric Associates, answers questions about children’s health. You can submit questions at Features@LNPnews.com.