Do people of faith have a role to play in the debate over global warming?
Jean Boal thinks so. A professor emerita in Millersville University’s biology department, she will present a public talk on “The social challenge of global warming” at noon Sunday at Friends Meeting House, 110 Tulane Terrace.
Her talk is aimed at nonscientists and is designed to help people better understand the debate surrounding climate change.
“My goal for the talk is not to give any opinions,” she said. “I want to give people the tools to understand what is being said by scientists and why scientists might be saying those things.”
Her address will focus on the geosciences, biosciences and social sciences.
“I start with the geosciences — what are fossil fuels, what happens when we use them and why might that happen. And then for the biosciences — what might the consequences be and why are we so unsure.
“For the social sciences — what kind of responses might we expect to see, what are we seeing and why might those responses be understandable.”
The talk is similar to one she presented to Quest for Learning with one exception — her belief that people of faith have a significant role to play.
“We need the voices of the moral component here,” she explained. “We need the steadiness of people who are working based on their faith as opposed to tonight’s dollar.
“When society makes big changes, there’s a lot of opportunity for short-term selfishness and profiteering, and people of faith have a long tradition of seeing deeper values and what it is that we really would like to see in a just society. I think those voices are really important.”
A discussion will follow her presentation.
Boal is a graduate of Stanford University. She earned her Ph.D. in ecology from the University of North Carolina.
The talk is sponsored by the Friends Meeting House environmental concerns committee.