Millersville University and The Ware Center are kicking off the 10th season of Arts at MU with a free livestream concert-lecture featuring one of the area’s premiere classical musicians.

Xun Pan, an internationally renowned and award-winning pianist, will explore the work of Beethoven in “Beginning of Beethoven’s Middle Period.” The concert-lecture will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

To get a link to the livestream and more information about the virtual event, visit artsmu.com or email artsatmu@millersville.edu with a message with the subject line “August 28.”