Miriam Witmer is 89, but she hasn’t lost her gusto.
She has resided at Landis Homes, in Lititz, for 16 years. And 16 years ago, her late husband, Howard, helped start a prayer group for Global Disciples, a mission with the motto “Reaching the least-reached, ’til the whole world knows.”
Witmer coordinates the prayer group, which meets monthly in the Harvest Room at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road. About 25 people usually attend.
Each month Witmer hands out stacks of papers with numerous prayer requests for the month. At the Dec. 2 meeting, the prayer group had a special treat. Lancaster artist Liz Hess unveiled her 2019 Advent painting, “O Worship the King,” commissioned by Global Disciples for a card the mission will send to supporters and friends.
“People here pray for Global Disciples every day,” said Wendy Nagle, Global Disciples vice president of communications. “The painting is a representation of praying saints and what they look like from heaven."
“It’s like the father is looking down on us,” Hess added. “Because the prayer group prays daily, this seemed the right place to come and share the unveiling.”
Third Advent offering
This is the third year Hess, who has had an art gallery at 140 N. Prince St. for 13 years, has marked Advent with a painting to benefit the mission. The first painting was “King of Kings,” followed by “The King Has Come.”
“O Worship the King” has a dark blue sky above a group of people and angels in profile facing the Lord, who is only partially visible, seemingly made of stars, holding up a scepter, with a lamb on one side and a lion on the other.
All the people praying, are holding gold bowls of incense with stars floating out of them. Three of those praying include Hess’ sister-in-law, Beverly Hess, of Florida, and Dick and Lois Landis, of Mountville, who attended the unveiling. The others represent people of all ethnicities.
While Hess is keeping the original painting for her private collection, she will be selling prints and cards at her gallery. As she has in the past, she will donate 50 percent of the sales of all cards and prints and 30 percent of the sales of the framed prints to Global Disciples.
2-year undertaking
Hess, who is a member of Lancaster’s Mellinger Mennonite Church, said the painting was two years in the making, beginning with a vision of it that she saw while praying in her bedroom one night.
When the vision of the painting appeared, Hess said she realized she was seeing part of Revelations 5:8, “and they were holding golden bowls full of incense which are the prayers of God’s people."
Then God spoke to her.
“These are they which live in intimacy with me,” are the words she heard. “They do not need any angel to carry in their prayers or worship. They are ever before my throne, holding their own golden bowls.”
When the image disappeared, she knew she needed to paint the scene. But it was not the right time.
“I wanted to do it worshipfully, not just crank it out. I wish I had that experience every time I paint,” she said. “When doing these paintings, a whole different feeling comes over me. I listen to music and pray while I’m doing it.”
A new direction
And while she was painting, she felt God was making it clear to her that he is steering her art in a new direction.
“My goal has always been to follow the master artist as closely as possible, so when I see things shifting and stirring in his studio, I am most keenly interested in what new creativity he has up his sleeve.
“And I am humbled by the images he has started to give me. There will be increasingly more that I paint of the nature of the one I unveiled.”