If you love to paint outdoors, and would like to capture some lovely scenery along the Susquehanna River, you might like to enter the 2021 River Towns Plein Air.

The plein air event is an open (nonjuried) competition in which artists will paint outdoors in designated areas along both sides of the Susquehanna River, in York and Lancaster counties.

Registered artists will paint between April 13 and 21. There will be a virtual orientation for the event on April 12.

Awards will be presented at the end of the “paint-out” period. The works will be on exhibit from April 23-25 at Studio 264, at the Marietta Community House, 264 W. Market St., Marietta.

A 30% commission from the sale of artwork benefits the nonprofit Marietta Community House organization.

Julie Riker, who studied illustration at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and owns her own decorative painting business, will be the juror of awards. Riker’s paintings have been published in Fine Art Connoisseur and other magazines.

Registration is open until March 31, for artists ages 18 and over.

For more information and to register for the event, visit MariettaArtAlive.com. Check the Marietta Art Alive Facebook page, facebook.com/MariettaArtAlive, for updates.