When Lancaster County was locked down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, twin crises were created within the local arts scene.

With entertainment venues, art galleries, schools and museums closed, artists lost opportunities to be paid for their work. And families lost access to opportunities to be exposed to the arts — through performances, classes and workshops.

That’s when Art to Heart was born at Millersville University.

It’s a program that offers grants to area artists, and results in their production of digital arts instruction workshops that are available free to the public on YouTube.

“We’re recognizing that local artists are facing real serious financial losses, because the opportunities they normally have to do workshops or residencies, or present in a gallery or put on a performance, all that was taken away” by the pandemic shutdowns, says Barry Kornhauser, assistant director of campus and community engagement at Millersville University.

Kornhauser created the program with Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El and Marci Nelligan, program coordinator for the South Central PaARTners at the university, which is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

The ramifications of the situation are also clear for families, Kornhauser says, “who would be denied a lot of the arts learning opportunities they would normally experience, with all the arts being shut down.”

Five artists have so far been given $500 grants from a new fund under Art to Heart. Called the Artist Relief Fund, it was created in conjunction with the Millersville University Foundation, Kornhauser says.

Videos for all ages

Each of the funded artists has created one or more video workshops that guide an audience of a wide range of ages — children through seniors — through various forms of art.

These Art to Heart program videos can be found at bit.ly/ArttoHeartWorkshops.

“We wanted to make sure we had diversity in ... the population of artists we were reaching out to, so that they would be representative of the community we live in,” Kornhauser says. “And then, we also wanted a diversity of genres in the visual and performing arts, so there would be a workshop for anybody, no matter what their interest might be, particularly, or if they wanted to explore something new, there would be that opportunity through these workshops.”

In her video, for example, art teacher Jennifer Tarr guides families through such art projects as painting with coffee and making art out of food.

Evita Colon, founder and CEO of Speak to My Soul, offers a poetry and spoken-word workshop for those 10 years old and up. Julia Jordan-Kamanda, a singer-songwriter, children’s book author and owner of J3 Music Studios, recorded a video combining story and song for kids ages 3 to 8.

Dancer and choreographer Solise Kharisma, also of Speak to My Soul, recorded a creative movement workshop for both children and adults. And Anita Pilkerton-Plumb, a teacher and social worker, offers a workshop on making a collage memory box to help people process what they’re going through during the pandemic.

“We didn’t want to create a workshop where people would have to go out and buy a bunch of art supplies in the store in order to do the workshop,” Kornhauser says. “Most of them are done in such a way that you can do them in your living room, and do them with materials that you have at home.”

Kornhauser notes another group of artists are now working on new videos, including one done in American Sign Language, and another one in Spanish. Theater, improvisation and puppetry videos are in the works.

“I think that so many families in Lancaster have benefited from the arts in numerous ways,” Nelligan says. “And there’s something about seeing an artist that you know doing a workshop. It’s like seeing an old friend ... (and) getting the connection with someone in your community that’s so difficult to find right now.”

Supporting arts community

Through the Artist Relief Fund, artists apply for grants that do not require them to make an instructional video.

“We’re also ... soliciting participation, via application, from artists who maybe don’t have the time or capacity, or have a practice that suits one of these instructional workshops,” Smith-Wade-El notes.

For “artists who are not going to do the digital workshops, but need assistance, we’re asking them to produce some piece that we can use in ... a digital storybook,” Nelligan says. “It’s going to be an online gallery. So they’re going to be part of the record-keeping of this project, and that will live on” on the Millersville Foundation’s website.

Smith-Wade-El, who has a theater degree, has done installation art and was artistic director for the Theatre for Transformation in Lancaster, says working artists can be tempted to “set aside their art practice entirely” when their main sources of income is threatened.

That can be anything from selling their art in a gallery, being paid to do a residency at a school or even waiting tables in a restaurant — all of which have been put on hold during this pandemic.

Since the digital workshops are free, Nelligan says, “we obviously want them to be a great resource for the community, but we also hope people will say, ‘Oh, I want to give five dollars,’ so that then the money can go back to the artists.”

Smith-Wade-El says donations from the public are needed for the relief fund, so that the program can offer stipends to even more local artists in need — adding that former Lancaster Mayor Rick Gray, and his wife, artist Gail Gray, have been generous in their support for Art to Heart.

“We live in a really giving community, and I just hope people see that giving to the arts right now a really vital thing,” Nelligan says.

The arts are not merely recreational, she adds.

“It’s part of how we express ourselves, and in a time of pain, we need that expression more than ever.

“For the artists, we hope we are able to give back to them through this program because they have helped build Lancaster and make it what it is today,” Nelligan says. “And sometimes that goes unrecognized. ... There’s a lot of risk in being an artist and especially a professional working artist.”

“It’s essential that we consider cultural economy as part of our recovery, because artists are not just going to help us rebuild our economy as we come out of this,” Smith-Wade-El says. “They’re going to help us understand and process this moment, and that’s something that we vitally need. So I feel, as a community, we have a responsibility to them.”