In many cultures, the number 108 holds several special meanings. For Buddhists, there are 108 virtues to cultivate and 108 defilements to avoid in life. In Hinduism, people pray using Japamala, a string of 108 prayer beads, each denoting a different prayer.

That sacred numerology inspired the name of The 108 Experience, a music and arts event planned Friday at The Village. Created by Naiby Perez and Bray Stewart, the inaugural edition of the event took place last October at 1134 Elizabeth Ave. This year’s event will envelope every corner of The Village with local artists, musicians and vendors. Tickets are $20.

“We just wanted to be an all-inclusive thing where we provide opportunities to local vendors and artists to display and sell their art, and then for local artists to be able to come together and perform, all under the same roof,” Perez says by phone. “With COVID, when everything was letting up a bit, we just wanted to find a way to unite the community collective and celebrate and support each other.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: The 108 Experience. When: 7 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. Where: The Village, 205 N. Christian St. Cost: $20 (can be paid at the door or by contacting “The 108 Experience” on Facebook or Instagram). More info: lanc.news/108Experience.

Sir Dominique Jordan, who performed at the first 108 Experience, returns again, this time to host the evening’s proceedings. Artists who will create live works includes Kaya Hobbs, Adam Serrano, Kearasten Jordan and King Prolifik, while artists including Keisha Finnie and Andrew “Crumbs” Silvius, among others, will be vending their wares. Nico Woods, Thunda Khatt and BluJaae are among the dozen performers scheduled to perform live.

Perez and Stewart will also perform, albeit early in the night so they can focus on running the event.

“Usually, we'd probably go towards the end of the show, but because we have to make sure that we're smooth sailing, I'll be going on the first lineup and then Bray will be early on the second lineup, so that we can get our sets done and out of the way and go back to coordinating,” Perez says. “We figured, let's get up early so that we're not all sweaty and bothered by the time we have to get off the stage. We're really excited.”

Perez says that BluJaae, otherwise known as Jae Santiago and host of the monthly “Highfever” events at The Village, was instrumental in making the connection between them and Village owner George Soukas last month, paving the way to a bigger space for The 108 Experience to take place. Nano Grill food truck will be parked outside to provide food.

Wristbands can be purchased at the door or in advance by contacting the event organizers on the 108 Experience Facebook or Instagram pages via Cashapp. To further accentuate the event’s dedication to chill vibes, this year’s wristbands feature the word “Ohana,” the Hawaiian word for “family” (which itself is a reference to the 2002 Disney film “Lilo & Stitch,” which comes after the inaugural event featured “Hakuna Matata” from “The Lion King” on its wristbands).

Another key component to The 108 Experience is its usage of social media, to not only promote the event itself, but each individual performer and artist. Perez and Stewart say that they’d like their pages to be something of an arts hub for Lancaster, where, between events, they’ll still be highlighting the works and events of artists in the area. Between the main “Experiences,” the duo is also hoping to eventually create offshoots like a “108 Open Mic” or a “108 Cookout” in the future.

No matter the future, Perez says there is only one main guiding principle for a truly authentic “108 Experience.”

“The first and only rule is that we welcome good vibes only, period, no exceptions,” Perez says. “We want people to feel supported and encouraged.”