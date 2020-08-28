Independently owned bookstores across the country, including at least two in Lancaster County, will be participating in a national Independent Bookstore Day event on Saturday — both in person and online.

The annual observance, which was postponed from April because of the

COVID-19 pandemic, is a day to encourage buying from independent booksellers and to offer customers free items and special merchandise tied to the national event.

Aaron’s Books, 35 E. Main St., Lititz, and B.R. Books, at 1933 Fruitville Pike in Foxshire Plaza, are two of the more than 450 independent bookstores across the country participating Saturday.

Both stores open at 10 a.m. Saturday.

B.R. Books will be giving away free independent bookstore tote bags for kids.

Aaron’s will be filling those tote bags with other surprise goodies, and will be giving them away to those who buy $50 or more of merchandise that day.

Both stores also have other merchandise for sale that’s tied to the national online celebration of Independent Bookstore Day.

That merchandise includes signed copies of Amor Towles’ science fiction short story, “You have Arrived at Your Destination,” which Towles will read online at 4 p.m.

Other special items for sale Saturday include “Reading Gives You Superpowers” superhero capes, featuring the Dav Pilkey character “Dog Man.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Aaron’s also will have sidewalk-sale tables out in front of the store.

For information about local events and Bookstore Day merchandise, visit B.R. Books’ Facebook page: facebook.com/B.R.BooksLancaster, and Aaron’s page at facebook.com/Aaronsbooks.

In addition to Towles’ online reading, Independent Bookstore Day’s virtual agenda for the day offers several author panels for adult, middle grade and young adult readers.

There also will be online art classes: a 1 p.m. drawing class with “Goldfish Ghost” author-illustrator Lisa Brown and a 1:30 p.m. graphic novel discussion and drawing class with “Dragon Hoops” author Gene Luen Yang.

For information, visit indiebookstoreday.com.